Why I Serve: Changes to Life

FORT JACKSON, S.C. –

Spc. Andrew Ritter, a 25B Information Technology Specialist with the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, started his service in the Army as a 11C, an Indirect Fire Infantryman and now as an Army Reserve Soldier. He embodies a unique narrative of military service. His journey, initiated by a pragmatic necessity, has evolved into a testament to the transformative power of military experience.

Ritter's early enlistment was driven by a pressing need for health insurance to support his young family. At the age of 18, with his wife expecting their first child, he faced the daunting reality of exorbitant medical costs.

“My wife went in for her first checkup, and it came back to $900, and that was with my current insurance. So, I was searching for different types of jobs, anything that could help me to be able to afford it,” recounted Ritter. However, Ritter wanted a change and would soon meet with a recruiter and join the Army.

The rigors of basic training and subsequent military life changed Ritter’s perspective.

“It gave me discipline and my work ethic,” he noted.

The camaraderie forged with fellow Soldiers created a bond that moved beyond mere professional obligation. As he matured and gained experience, his perspective on service broadened.

“It's just a humbling experience. So you have a different perspective on life and time here,” he explained. The initial focus on personal needs evolved into a genuine appreciation for the opportunities and challenges presented by military life.

While his initial enlistment was motivated by familial circumstances, Ritter's continued service reflects a growing commitment to the military and its mission. He recognizes the positive impact the Army has had on him and encourages others.

“I'd tell anybody to join the Army if they're not sure what they want to do. You got plenty of options. You're young. You'll mature a lot faster in the military,” he advised.

Ritter's story gives an example of the different motivations that drive individuals to serve their country. While some may be inspired by patriotism or a desire for adventure, others may be compelled by more pragmatic reasons. Regardless of the initial reasons, the military offers a unique opportunity for personal growth and a sense of belonging.

“At first it was for health insurance, but as you're in, you know, going through basic and then you feel that camaraderie,” said Ritter.

Not everyone’s first reason to join the Army remains the same after joining. Ritter’s reasons for serving changed to serving for the comrades he gained in his service.

As Ritter continues his military career, he carries with him the lessons learned and the bonds forged during his time in service. His journey serves as a demonstration that even the most unconventional paths can lead to unexpected outcomes.