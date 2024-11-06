eStruxture Data Centers Honoured as an Enterprise Industry Leader in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eStruxture Canada’s leading AI and hyperscale-ready data center platform, has been recognized by Deloitte’s 2024 Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.The program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue growth percentage over the past four years. eStruxture ranks in the top 10 with impressive revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, and winners are automatically eligible for this elite ranking.eStruxture’s Founder, President and CEO, Todd Coleman , credits people, relationships and a strategic vision with the company’s impressive growth. Coleman said, “We’re incredibly honoured. This achievement reflects not only the remarkable growth eStruxture has experienced but also the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Our success is driven by the talented individuals who bring passion and commitment to our mission every day. I am immensely proud of what we’ve built together and excited to continue pushing boundaries in the Canadian digital infrastructure landscape.”"These exceptional Technology Fast 50 winners epitomize the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial excellence in Canada's technology sector," expressed Anders McKenzie, the National Technology Fast 50 program leader at Deloitte Canada. "By demonstrating remarkable growth rates and showcasing their ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving market, these companies have distinguished themselves as leaders in their respective fields. Their success not only reflects their own ingenuity and dedication but also contributes to the overall growth and competitiveness of Canada's technology ecosystem. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize them as the driving force behind the country's technological advancement and economic prosperity."To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2020 and $5 million in 2023, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, and invest a minimum of 5% of gross revenues in R&D activities that are conducted in Canada.About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programThe Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2024 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca About eStruxtureeStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,000 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.For more information, visit www.estruxture.com , and follow us on X and LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.