HIP Video Promo Presents: Makes My Blood Dance premieres brand new music video "Heavy Metal Armour" on Music-News.com

Brooklyn-based rock band Makes My Blood Dance releases epic new single "Heavy Metal Armour" off their new upcoming album

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn-based Makes My Blood Dance is the perfect kinetic storm—a kind of sonic concoction only made possible with the exact right ingredients shaken, stirred and darkly decorated. Makes My Blood Dance’s adrenaline, vibrant personas, and powerful melodies undoubtedly compel listeners to do one thing; get moving.

One could argue that they merely pull aspects from lively genres like disco, glam, electropop, and metal, but it's evident that this fusion-oriented group crafts a sound so alive it demands to dance on a massive scale.

MMBD evolves and improves with each pulse-spiking release. This band lives in the road or in the studio and has been honing their craft with style and sweat. Now that founders EV0 and lead guitar/programmer Jon Kristian are joined by two recent additions: Lucy on the Bass, G-Rex on the beats- this fearless quartet of road warriors is as focused and fiery as ever.

Working towards the release of their debut full-length album produced in collaboration with Mikal Blue (One Republic) and Bret "Epic" Mazur (Crazytown), the “leveled-up” songcraft of Makes My Blood Dance is ready to sweep listeners off their feet and transport them to their sexy, supercharged, blood-dancing-world.

“Heavy Metal Armour,” the first-released single for Makes My Blood Dance’s upcoming album, melancholically copes with the difficult barriers too often put up in relationships, but also calls lovers to “remember who they are,” and snap back into the romance, spice and everything alive! Its thick, growling guitar riffs are electrifying and relentless, yet, the song weaves through delightfully unexpected twists and turns as EV0’s raw vocals convey surrender to an electrifying love language. As the chorus hits, the sound mellows, like the song is pausing to catch its breath, just for the thundering drums and ripping guitar to come thrusting back in with carnal intensity. Whether one is a disco lover, metalhead, or an exotic dancer this wickedly enjoyable and exuberant track has something for all ears. Providing listeners with a satisfying “happy ending,” Makes My Blood Dance continues to surprise listeners with an expression of life that captures both the chaos and beauty of making a visceral human connection. “If I’m going to live the fantasy, we might as well have a happy ending” ~EV0

Like most videos from Makes My Blood Dance - risqué choreography marrying rave-metal is the main event. Heavy Metal Armour is basically Dancing with the Stars meets Softcore Porn. I suppose that’s why a director’s cut is floating around the internet. The “Heavy Metal Armour” music video is captivating from when the drums take hold to when the final shot fades to black. Makes My Blood Dance shows off their toe curling, face melting stage presence in costumes teeming with personal touches—like EV0’s hand-painted suit, Jon Kristian's studded jacket and Lucy’s glittering corset.

It’s a testament to Makes My Blood Dance’s alluring, one-of-a-kind artistic edge that excites audiences and leaves an indelible impression with every performance. The band's fusion of music, fashion, and showmanship speaks for itself, solidifying their place as masters of enlivening audiences at every tour stop. Be sure to catch them on their 26 date tour supporting Tommy Vext on the Gods & Monsters tour, beginning Sunday, November 3rd, 2024

Sun Nov 3 The Rickhouse Denver, CO

Tue Nov 5 The Vixen McHenry, IL

Wed Nov 6 Q and Z Expo Center Ringle, WI

Thu Nov 7 Diesel Concert Lounge Chesterfield, MI

Fri Nov 8 Adelphia Music Hall Marietta, OH

Sat Nov 9 Leo’s Middletown, OH

Sun Nov 10 Hobart Art Theatre Hobart, IN

Mon Nov 11 The Venue Cadillac, MI

Wed Nov 13 Rayne Drop Inn II Marion Center, PA

Thu Nov 14 The Vault New Bedford, MA

Sat Nov 16 Artie’s Bar and Grill Frenchtown, NJ

Sun Nov 17 Off The Rails Worcester, MA

Tue Nov 19 The Bunker Brew Pub Virginia Beach, VA

Wed Nov 20 Jolly Roger Kill Devil Hills, NC

Thu Nov 21 The Rooster Gastonia, NC

Fri Nov 22 Hooligans Jacksonville, NC

Sat Nov 23 Hangar 1819 Greensboro, NC

Sun Nov 24 Zen West Baltimore, MD

Wed Nov 27 Open Chord Knoxville, TN

Fri Nov 29 Come and Take It Live Austin, TX

Sat Nov 30 The Rail Ft. Worth, TX

Sun Dec 1 House of Rock Corpus Christi, TX

Mon Dec 2 Warehouse Live Houston, TX

Tue Dec 3 Southport Music Hall New Orleans, LA

