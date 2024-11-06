Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree in America Sparks the Holiday Spirit at Galleria Dallas

Country's Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree at Galleria Dallas The Galleria Dallas Christmas Tree is one of the most photographed icons of the holiday season More skaters skate around the Galleria Dallas Christmas Tree than the one in Rockefeller Center

Iconic Christmas tree to be constructed with new festive ornaments Nov. 10-14

The holiday season has always been our time to shine at Galleria Dallas. The beautiful handiwork will truly allow us to create the biggest, brightest, merriest holiday experiences.” — Angie Freed, General Manager

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting Sunday, Nov. 10, Galleria Dallas will begin the creation of what has become the most iconic holiday visual in the state of Texas: the construction of its 95-foot-tall Christmas tree, the tallest indoor holiday tree in the United States. This year, in addition to new lighting schemes for the tree’s unique Twinkly LED lighting, there will be festive new starburst ornaments joining the thousands of ball ornaments for which the tree is known. The massive evergreen has been a fixture at the shopping center for decades.It takes a team of nearly 50 of Santa ’s best elves five days to construct the tree. After the massive steel frame, which weighs five tons, goes up, teams will work to install more than 700 branches, each of which is essentially a 3’ to 5’ tree. It took 14,000 shop hours to hand-sew twigs on them.Galleria Dallas’ Christmas tree features LED lighting by Twinkly, the Italian firm that also creates the lighted tree at the Vatican, that allows for brilliant, animated and immersive light shows on the tree. There are over 200,000 programmable LED lights on the tree, which allow for animations that include dancing reindeer, Santa Claus and floating candy canes and holiday gifts that move across the surface of the tree. The tree is topped by a 100-pound, 10-foot LED star that was the first of its kind in the United States.“The holiday season has always been our time to shine at Galleria Dallas,” said General Manager Angie Freed. “The beautiful handiwork and visually stunning technology will truly allow us to create the biggest, brightest, merriest holiday experiences for all of North Texas.”The tree will be complete by Thursday, Nov. 14 and will stand until Monday, Jan. 6. A time-lapse video of the construction of the 2023 Galleria Dallas Christmas Tree can be found here.However, for most North Texans, the finest visual of the Galleria Dallas Christmas Tree is during the center’s famed Grand Tree Lightings, which occur at noon Black Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. These massive free tree lightings and skate shows will feature two-time national champion and 2022 Olympian Ashley Cain, two-time Olympian Keegan Messing and 2022 Olympian ice dancers Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker. Nearly 100 students from the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center will perform whimsical group numbers. Then, the real celebrity arrives. Missile Toes, Galleria Dallas’ backflipping Santa who shoots fireworks from his skates, officially rings in the holiday season.The show closes with a countdown and a pyrotechnic spectacle. The fireworks were added to the Grand Tree Lighting shows in 1993 and new features and improvements debut almost every year. But those fireworks require special precautions. For example, the colorful suit worn by Missile Toes took more than five years to develop and requires special flame-retardant protection.Galleria Dallas’ Christmas Tree provides special holiday memories throughout the season. More skaters ice-skate around the tree than around the one at Rockefeller Center in New York City each season. And each year, many couples decide to pop the question while skating around the special tree. Several times each day, shoppers come to a stop to watch the Illumination Celebration, which will be an amazing sight to see when the 200,000 Twinkly lights on the tree “dance” in time to specially orchestrated music. The Illumination Celebration will occur daily at noon, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. starting Black Friday.The entire shopping center is bedecked to match the splendor of the Christmas tree. There are 44 palm trees lining Level 3 custom wrapped with an additional 50,000 lights. Ten additional Christmas trees (2 36’, 2 12’ and 6 9’ trees) throughout the shopping center are festooned with an additional 40,000 lights. Outside the center, the 30 trees along the Dallas North Tollway are adorned in 100,000 red LED lights.The new outdoor plaza at Galleria Dallas will serve as the site of a massive holiday art installation. Roseaux, an interactive art installation created by Canadian creative company 1ToMn, was installed on Nov. 1 and will remain up through the holiday season. Composed of individual reeds that are 15 feet tall, Roseaux invites users to step on sensors that rhythmically propel multiple colors up the stems. Friends can race each other to try to give different reeds a single, solid color. Adding in sound, the installation creates an energizing sensory experience for users of all ages.Each day during the holiday season, Galleria Dallas hosts amazing free shows and entertainment. A full list of the holiday experiences at Galleria Dallas can be found at www.galleriadallas.com/holiday About Galleria DallasGalleria Dallas is an iconic shopping center with a unique collection of more than 200 retailers, restaurants and experiences including Nordstrom, Macy’s, the world’s only GAP, Banana Republic and Old Navy combo anchor, The Westin Galleria Dallas and the signature Galleria Ice Skating Center. Welcoming more than 12 million visitors annually, only Galleria Dallas delivers the consummate Dallas shopping experience. Visit galleriadallas.com for hours and to learn more about the shopping center. Galleria Dallas is owned by MetLife Investment Management, managed by Trademark Property Group, Inc. Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75240.For Social Media: @GalleriaDallas #GalleriaDallas @galleriadallasiceskating #galleriadallasiceskating# # #

See the time-lapse of the building of the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree at Galleria Dallas

