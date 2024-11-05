St Albans // 1st Degree Agg Domestic, Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A2007859 RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley STATION: St Albans CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993 DATE/TIME: Approximately October 23, 2024 INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg VT VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child ACCUSED: Sarah Hersey AGE: 39 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault. SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 29, 2024, the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations were notified of an incident involving Sarah Hersey and a family or household member. Investigation revealed that Hersey committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Hersey was released on a flash citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 11/06/2024 at 1300 hours. LODGED - LOCATION: No BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: No COURT ACTION: Yes COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division COURT DATE/TIME: 11/06/24 1300hrs Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley Vermont State Police 140 Fisher Pond Road St. Albans, VT 05478 802-524-5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.