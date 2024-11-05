St Albans // 1st Degree Agg Domestic, Cruelty to a Child
CASE#: 24A2007859
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: Approximately October 23, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Sarah Hersey
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont
VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 29, 2024, the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations were notified of an incident involving Sarah Hersey and a family or household member. Investigation revealed that Hersey committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Hersey was released on a flash citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 11/06/2024 at 1300 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/06/24 1300hrs
Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993
