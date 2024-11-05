Submit Release
St Albans // 1st Degree Agg Domestic, Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A2007859

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: Approximately October 23, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Sarah Hersey

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 29, 2024, the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations were notified of an incident involving Sarah Hersey and a family or household member. Investigation revealed that Hersey committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Hersey was released on a flash citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 11/06/2024 at 1300 hours.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/06/24 1300hrs

 

 

Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

Legal Disclaimer:

