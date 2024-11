2025 Military Fleet & MRO Forecast Now Available from Aviation Week Network

Aviation Week Network Logo

The value of military aircraft projected to be delivered over the next decade is expected to exceed $1 trillion, generating $1.4 trillion dollars in MRO demand

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network ’s new 2025 Military Fleet & MRO Forecast, a ten-year outlook of the defense industry, highlights a robust global market for military aircraft, fueled by increased strategic tensions worldwide.The global fleet of military aircraft in service is expected to increase from 56,357 at the end of 2025 to 58,713 by 2033, growing at a 0.5% CAGR over the decade. This global fleet of military aircraft is expected to generate $1.4 trillion dollars in MRO demand over the next ten years growing at a 1.3% CAGR. Lockheed Martin are projected to be the largest manufacturer in terms of the value of deliveries at $210 billion, well ahead of second placed Boeing who are set to complete $118 billion in deliveries over the decade.“After avoiding a post-pandemic downturn, the military aircraft market is now booming as a result of global strategic instability with $1 trillion set to be spent on new aircraft over the next decade,” said Craig Caffrey, Head of Defence Data, Aviation Week Network. “Fleet growth is increasingly being driven by uncrewed platforms. While the number of piloted aircraft is set to remain roughly the same size over the forecast the number of uncrewed aircraft is due to expand by 70% to around 4,000.”The 2024 Military Fleet & MRO Forecast findings detail market demands and industry trends accounting for the impact of economic and macro trends on global fleets and MRO. By combining current fleet counts and stats, projected aircraft fleet changes, in-house flight data-derived utilization projections, and segmented MRO cost analytics, the forecast delivers critical strategic insights for the defense market sector.The 2025 Commercial, Business Aviation and Helicopter Fleet & MRO Forecasts were also released in early October providing projections for the wider aerospace sector.For more information on Aviation Week Network’s 2025 Fleet & MRO Forecasts, contact Melissa Crum at Melissa.Crum@aviationweek.com or visit aviationweek.com/MilitaryForecastPR.###ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

