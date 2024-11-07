Vironix Health Partners with Village Heart and Vein Center to Bring AI-Powered Virtual Care to Florida

Over 15,000 VHV members will be empowered with Vironix’s state-of-the-art physiologic monitoring devices, personalized care plans, and advanced health tracking.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vironix Health Inc., a leader in AI-powered virtual care management, has expanded its reach by partnering with Village Heart and Vein (VHV) Center, with two locations in the greater Orlando area. VHV is dedicated to providing the highest standards of care, working closely with patients, families, and primary care physicians. They are committed to utilizing cutting-edge diagnostics, including web-enabled services for both doctors and patients. This innovative mindset led VHV to select Vironix Health as a technology partner.Key Benefits for Village Heart and Vein Center Patients and FamiliesVillage Heart and Vein Center will leverage Vironix's comprehensive virtual care solutions, including remote physiologic monitoring, chronic care management, remote therapeutic monitoring, and principal care management. State-of-the-art physiologic monitoring devices and software will empower a population of over 15,000 members with heart and vascular conditions. Cardiology patients with multiple comorbidities will receive expanded support through personalized care plans and advanced health data tracking. Additionally, Vironix’s automated claims tracking and audit reports will streamline the reimbursement process with efficient and well-documented billing, ensuring compliance with CMS guidelines. .Dr. Georg Couturier, VHV Founder, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Vironix shares my belief in constantly upgrading technologies and treatment protocols to achieve the best patient outcomes. I was impressed with the scope of Vironix's remote care offerings, their management team, and clinical credentials.”Lori McElroy - practice administrator added, “The Vironix platform will enable us to provide better patient care, avoid vascular emergencies, and proactively react to potential patient health escalations at home. Vironix's AI-powered, condition-specific care plans and dynamic data interpretation enable a truly personalized approach to disease management. The platform's automated claims tracking and audit reports further modernize the reimbursement process, ensuring efficiency and compliance.”Vironix CEO, Dr. Sumanth Swaminathan, added, “We are continuing to see undeniable improvement in our patients’ physiologic health indicators, symptom management, and healthcare utilization trends all across the United States. Our partnership with VHV will help patients in the greater Orlando area to obtain valuable preventative care that is covered by insurance.”About Village Heart and Vein Center:Founded in 2011 by Dr. Georg Couturier, a board-certified cardiologist, VHV is committed to exceeding standard-of-care through patient education and support. The center's team of board-certified specialists, including Dr. Joel Garcia, Dr. Siroj Tampira, Dr. Charles Jones, Dr. Michael Ruisi, Erica Harden-APRN, Natalie O’Rourke-APRN, Scott Wojciechowski-PA-C, and Bryan Carter-MPA-C offers a comprehensive range of services to address various patient needs.About Vironix Health:Vironix Health offers cutting edge, clinically and scientifically validated preventive care technologies clinically proven to improve patient health and generate significant new revenue for healthcare providers in both fee-for-service and value-based care settings. Vironix is deployed around the United States. Primary and specialty care physicians are encouraged to contact Vironix at https://vironix.ai to learn how they can implement virtual care management among chronically ill patients in their own patient practices.

