State Secretary Gabrič receives a delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of Serbia

SLOVENIA, November 4 - State Secretary Melita Gabrič received a delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Serbian National Assembly, which is on an official visit to Slovenia. She expressed her condolences to her guests on the tragic accident at the Novi Sad railway station, which claimed many lives. They then discussed bilateral relations, EU enlargement and other topical international issues.

