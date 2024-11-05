Hamilton Looks to Accelerate its Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Target

HAMILTON, ON –The City of Hamilton is making progress toward its goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) while preparing for climate impacts. As part of its Climate Action Strategy, the City is focused on exploring the acceleration of its 2050 target for net zero emissions and preparing for climate impacts.

In its annual update to City Council, the Office of Climate Change Initiatives (OCCI) reported on the progress and implementation of actions under the Climate Action Strategy for 2023-2024. The OCCI, created in 2022, oversees the development and implementation of innovative climate initiatives for Hamilton.

Key accomplishments from 2023-2024

Providing 0% interest loans to 50 Hamilton homeowners through the Better Homes Hamilton Pilot Home Energy Retrofit Program.

Council’s endorsement of Hamilton’s first Green Building Standards, which will inform new private developments in environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

Achieving the ambitious community-wide target of planting 50,000 trees in 2023.

“Hamiltonians deserve a cleaner, greener and more livable City,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Through the City’s Climate Action Strategy, we are making steady progress transitioning toward a net zero community.”

Municipalities that have already accelerated their timelines report benefits that range from financial savings to the earlier realization of the many co-benefits that greenhouse gas reduction can bring, like reduced air pollution, urban greening, building retrofits, enhanced active/public transportation, and the creation of more good green jobs.

Sustainable Economic and Ecological Development is a key Term of Council Priority. It focuses on job creation, business growth, and industry excellence while protecting Hamilton’s unique natural landscape and waterways and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

“The immense work undertaken by the Office of Climate Change Initiatives since its creation in 2022 is no small feat,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “I want to extend my thanks to the OCCI team for their commitment to reducing emissions and building a greener community. Their efforts put Hamilton on the right path to resiliency in the face of emerging climate change impacts.”

Other notable highlights from the Annual Update Report

Expanding cooling and warming centre programming in response to extreme weather conditions.

Greening of the City’s fleet, including plans to transition 50 vehicles in the Building Division to 100% electric by the end of 2025.

Construction of over 10 kilometres of new bike lanes in 2023, with a goal of adding over 20 kilometres of active transportation infrastructure in 2024.

Enhancing the management and restoration of natural areas and seeking opportunities to dedicate land and natural areas for conservation.

Initiating projects to remove invasive plants, restore wetlands, and establish more native trees and plants, led by the City’s Environmental Services Division.

“Our work is just beginning,” said Dr. Lynda Lukasik, Director of the Office of Climate Change Initiatives. “As we move forward, we are stepping up our data collection and monitoring efforts so we can advance and, wherever possible, accelerate this critical work.”

Quick Facts