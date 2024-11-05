Public Health recommends RSV immunization for babies & pregnant people ahead of fall respiratory illness season

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton Public Health Services encourages parents and pregnant people to proactively protect their babies from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) as the fall respiratory illness season approaches.

Babies and high-risk children can now receive a publicly funded immunization called Beyfortus® (nirsevimab). The immunization helps prevent serious infections caused by the virus. As a second option, pregnant people can protect their newborns from RSV by getting Abrysvo® (RSVpreF vaccine) during pregnancy.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that can cause severe infections, particularly in babies and young children. Beyfortus® provides babies with protection through the RSV season, significantly reducing the risk of severe illness and hospitalization from RSV. Abrysvo®, administered to pregnant people between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, helps pass protective antibodies to the baby before birth, offering protection during their early months.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Medical Officer of Health said, "RSV is a serious cause of preventable illness for babies. RSV immunization provides effective protection for infants during the most vulnerable time in their development.”

Who Should Get Immunized

Beyfortus® is publicly funded and recommended for:

Babies born during RSV season (now until early spring 2025)

Babies born in 2024

Children under two with high-risk medical conditions

For those not planning to immunize their infant with Beyfortus®, pregnant people in their third trimester (32-36 weeks) whose babies are due to be born during RSV season can get Abrysvo®.

Beyfortus® is an immunization that provides immediate protection for babies, while Abrysvo® is a vaccine that helps pregnant people produce antibodies to pass on to their babies. Both treatments are safe and effective in preventing severe RSV infections. Using both options is not needed unless recommended by a healthcare provider. Beyfortus® is the preferred option based on how well the preventive medication works and how long it provides protection.

How to Access RSV Immunization

Babies born in a Hamilton hospital during the 2024/2025 RSV season can get Beyfortus® at the hospital before going home.

Parents and caregivers of babies born in 2024 should speak to their healthcare provider about RSV immunization with Beyfortus®.

Babies will soon be able to receive Beyfortus® at hospital clinics at McMaster Children’s Hospital and West Lincoln Memorial Hospital. Details will soon be available at McMaster Children’s Hospital RSV Clinic.

Pregnant people can speak to their healthcare provider about whether Abrysvo® is right for them and how to access the vaccine during routine prenatal visits.

Learn more about immunizations and vaccinations at www.hamilton.ca/vaccines. If you don’t have a healthcare provider, or have questions about where to access RSV immunizations, call a Public Health Nurse at 905‑546‑2424 ext. 7556.

Quick Facts