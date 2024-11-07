iniBurger Announces Grand Opening of Fourth Location in Campbell, CA

iniburger logo

iniBurger is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 1700 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, CA 95008.

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iniBurger, the Bay Area’s fast-growing, fast casual, 100% Halal restaurant known for its gourmet burgers chicken wings , and loaded fries, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 1700 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, CA 95008. The restaurant will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and grand opening specials on Wednesday, November 13th at noon.This fourth location is set to make a significant impact by bringing a dining experience that caters to Campbell’s diverse population. As with all iniBurger locations, the Campbell location offers a full menu of gourmet burgers and chicken wings that are 100% Halal and are made with only the freshest ingredients sourced from trusted suppliers. In addition, iniBurger offers a menu that is vegetarian friendly with its Gardenburger, Impossible and Falafel burgers. Rounding out its menu is a full selection of loaded fries, handspun shakes and kids meals, making iniBurger a great choice for families. Local companies looking for catering options will love iniBurgers boxes of B’igi and M’ini burgers."We are thrilled to introduce iniBurger to the vibrant community of Campbell," says Fatima Anis, the proud franchise owner of the new location. "We're confident that our unique, delicious, and Halal menu options will be a great addition to the local dining scene. Our goal is to serve gourmet, high quality food that is made to order for the individual needs of our customers. Whether you are looking for high quality Angus beef, vegetarian options or 100% Halal proteins, you can find it at iniBurger."The opening of the Campbell location marks another milestone for iniBurger as the company continues to expand its footprint in the fast-casual dining market. The brand is currently seeking passionate and motivated franchisees to join their growing family and bring the iniBurger experience to even more communities.For more information about iniBurger and the new Campbell location, please visit https://www.iniburger.com or follow us on social media at @iniBurger.About iniBurger:Founded on a mission to serve gourmet burgers in a modern and accessible way, iniBurger operates on three core values: Gourmet Your Way, Fresh, and Community. iniBurger offers a variety of patties including Angus Beef, Grilled Chicken, Veggie, Falafel, & Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken to suit many taste profiles, and guests can customize their perfect gourmet burger to their preference. iniBurger is proud to use only the highest-grade, natural and 100% Halal proteins and sustainably-sourced ingredients in its menu of burgers and traditional sides including chicken wings, fries and shakes. Rooted in community, iniBurger also donates a percentage of profits to benefit local community efforts and organizations. Founded in 2020, iniBurger boasts great food that’s great for you, iniWay you want it. For more information visit https://www.iniBurger.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.