Sam Kellett, Jr. to Present at MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM in Düsseldorf, Germany on November 11, 2024

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aware Custom Biometric Wearables, a leader in cutting-edge in-ear technology, is excited to announce that CEO Sam Kellett, Jr. will present at the prestigious MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM on November 11, 2024, in Düsseldorf, Germany. Aware has recently been recognized as one of the Top 12 Health Techpreneurs of 2024 by the Innovation World CupSeries.Kellett will highlight Aware’s groundbreaking Hearable In-Ear EEG technology, a device that is real-time, non-invasive physiological monitoring and brain data collection. His presentation will explore how Aware is revolutionizing personalized health insights, using custom-fit ear technology to enhance continuous biometric monitoring, situational awareness, precision therapeutics, and deliver pharmacological and nonpharmacological therapies.MEDICA, the world’s leading medical trade fair, provides a unique platform for investors, healthcare professionals, and technology enthusiasts to engage with innovative solutions. Aware’s participation highlights its commitment to transforming health and human performance monitoring, with applications across healthcare, military, and industrial sectors. For further details, visit Medica Innovation Forum or www.awarecbw.com ###Aware Custom Biometric WearablesNamed one of the Top 12 Health Techpreneurs of 2024 in the 16th Healthcare Innovation World Cup, Aware Custom Biometric Wearables is a leading innovator in custom in-ear technology. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with its Aware Hearable lab in San Diego, CA, Aware specializes in hearing protection, enhanced hearing, continuous biometric monitoring, and precision therapeutics. Recently awarded a $1.8 million SBIR contract by the U.S. Navy, Aware is pioneering Blind Source Separation (BSS) technology in its b-AWARE2 hearable to provide military personnel with advanced Bionic Hearing capabilities for crystal-clear communication in extreme noise environments of above 140 dB.Leveraging its FDA-cleared, patented 3D ear scanner, Aware creates custom-fit in-ear devices that deliver unparalleled comfort and optimize device performance for each user. Groundbreaking in-ear solutions include the Aware Hearable for continuous biometric monitoring with electroencephalogram (EEG), photoplethysmogram (PPG), heart rate (EKG/ECG), core temperature, and bioimpedance. Proudly U.S.-based. Journal of Neural EngineeringThe Innovation World CupSeriesThe Innovation World CupSeries is the global open innovation platform that connects corporates and techpreneurs. It acts as a catalyst for future innovations. The Innovation World CupSeries powered by Techpreneurs Gmbh a Navispace company was initiated in 2003. Partners include STMicroelectronics, HTC VIVE, Google Cloud, Ericsson, Intel, EBV Elektronik, Swisscom, Würth Elektronik, Samsung, Telefonica, Telit, VARTA Microbattery and more.

