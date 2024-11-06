Take the 2025 Professional Services Maturity™ Benchmark Survey

The 2025 PS Maturity Benchmark survey SPI Research Logo SPI analyzes five areas of performance in professional services organizations

SPI Research is at the midpoint of surveying for the 2025 PS Maturity™ Benchmark study. Please take the survey and see how you compare to others.

AI is driving the conversation in Professional Services. PSOs will be at the center of AI, creating services to help companies in every industry adopt AI and use it internally to drive performance.” — R. David Hofferberth

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPI RESEARCH HALFWAY THROUGH SURVEYING FOR THE 2025 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MATURITY™ BENCHMARK

Participate in the industry-leading survey and get a free copy of the report

Service Performance Insight is at the midpoint of surveying for the 2025 Professional Services Maturity™ Benchmark study. This year's survey has a section dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on the PS market. Please take the survey and see how you compare to others.

The current results show the PS market is back in growth mode:

 Growth: up from 7.8% in 2023 to 12.1% currently.

 The percentage of organizations' projects currently utilizing Generative AI is 20.8%.

 Billable utilization has gone down again so far, from 69.3% to 66.7%.

 Profit (EBITDA) is also down, from 15.4% in 2023 to 10.1%.

We are only midway through surveying, and over 70% of the surveys came in in the last five weeks. So please participate! Your participation in the survey is not just a contribution; it's a significant addition to the industry's collective knowledge. As a thank you, participants will receive a free copy of the report when it is published in February 2025.

The survey is based on the PS Maturity Model™, a strategic planning and management framework SPI Research developed in 2007. The model has been used by over 50,000 service and project-oriented organizations to chart their course to service excellence and achieve higher levels of productivity and profit.

The survey is open for participation until December 8, 2024. It will only take about 30-60 minutes of your time. Don't miss this opportunity to contribute to the largest and most comprehensive study of the professional services industry. To participate, please follow this link:

https://spiresearch.com/psmaturitymodel/2025psmb/

Don't miss this opportunity to participate in the largest and most comprehensive study of the professional services industry and receive a free copy of the report. Your participation will help SPI Research and the entire Professional Services market better understand the challenges and opportunities ahead and how to achieve service excellence in 2025.

Thank you for your support and collaboration.

