Avalon Golf Fall ’24 Release: Performance Golf Joggers II

Performance Golf Joggers II Collection Performance Golf Joggers II - Lifestyle Photo Performance Golf Joggers II - Lifestyle Photo 2

The 5th Golf Jogger style introduced by Avalon further solidifies Avalon Golf’s commitment to being the industry leading Golf Joggers brand.

From valuable customer interactions, we knew we needed a more Regular-Fit option that could appeal to the masses, while still delivering on expert tailoring.” — Mike Atman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalon Golf Co, a leader and innovator in Modern Men’s Golf Apparel, introduces a new addition to their Golf Joggers Collection - The Performance Jogger II. This overhaul of the original Performance Golf Jogger offers a refined cut, improved fabric and premium detailing. The Performance Jogger II is the 5th Golf Jogger style introduced by Avalon and further solidifies their commitment as the leader in Golf Joggers.“The original Performance Golf Jogger was our first step into the jogger market and was a massive success, paving the way for an unprecedented growth rate.’’ states James Lewis, Creative Director at Avalon Golf. He continues ‘We’re thrilled about the revamped of the Performance Jogger II. The Regular Slim-Fit cut will be a welcome addition for those customers looking for a bit more room in the legs and thighs, while the re-designed performance fabric and new detailing propels these jogger pants into the luxury category.”The Performance Golf Joggers II are designed as a men's golf pant that blend traditional golf pant characteristics and functionality with modern jogger elements such as tapered legs, shorter lengths (to show some ankle), cuffed ankles with half elastic and zippers and technical fabric. These golf jogger pants cater to fashion conscious golfers looking for a stylish and ‘non-traditional’ on-course look.Avalon Performance Jogger II Highlights:New Fit (Regular Slim-Fit):“Between the Tour, Players and Range Golf Joggers, we didn’t really have a relaxed-fit version of Golf Joggers – a version that offered more room in the thighs, legs and hips.” says Mike Atman, Managing Director at Avalon Golf. He continues, “From valuable customer interactions, we knew we needed a Regular-Fit jogger that could appeal to the masses, while still delivering on expert tailoring.” The Performance Golf Joggers II is cut in a Regular Slim-Fit and provides additional room for those with larger legs or for those looking for a bit more room. Another area of focus was adding additional waist sizes, up to size 40 and having 4 stock inseam length options, ranging from a 25” inseam to a 32” inseam. With the waist, length and different cut options, Avalon now offers an out of the bag, no tailor required, Golf Jogger Pant for nearly everyone.New Fabric:Avalon Golf listened to their customers and designed a new fabric that met the most common demands. AVG Hyper Polyester fabric is a proprietary blend of Polyester and Spandex that provides the perfect amount of stretch, easy care, UPF sun protection and moisture wicking. This state of the art fabric is medium weight although offers breathability and can be worn in both hot and cold temperatures. This responsive 4 way stretch material will deliver on both comfort and performance while the improved durability will ensure these pants last well beyond their means.Luxury Golf Joggers:Designing the best golf jogger means compromising nowhere, no matter what expense. This was the offer given to Avalon Golf’s Designers and it was implemented during initial prototyping, sampling and all the way through production. No small detail went unnoticed and these luxury golf joggers are sure to impress even the harshest critics. From the premium detailing which includes YKK zippers, branded inner waist band liner, double stitched seams, hidden 5th pocket & branded buttons, to the internal QC processes, and to the exceptional presentation customers can expect when receiving the Performance Jogger II. These best in class golf joggers easily outrival brands at twice the price point. Welcome to the best joggers in golf.Functional Well Beyond Golf:Avalon hears from customers on a daily basis – “I bought the joggers for golf and now they’re daily wears.” It's hard to take off your favorite pants – and Avalon has confidence the Performance Joggers II will be just that. While designed for Golf, they offer versatility making them suitable for various activities.Avalon Performance Golf Joggers II are available for purchase immediately in our Golf Joggers Shop . Choose from 4 colors, 6 waist sizes and 4 inseam lengths.About Avalon Golf:Avalon Golf is a Modern Mens Golf Apparel Brand that focuses on Golf Joggers, Shorts, Polos, Layer Tops, Belts & Accessories. Our expertly tailored line of golf apparel is positioned towards fashion conscious golfers who seek a modern on-course look & appreciate high-quality goods. We incorporate style, performance & comfort into all apparel & back them using the finest materials, exceptional craftsmanship & superior attention to detail. We deliver luxury quality goods at fair pricing. Welcome to a Better Golf Brand.

Avalon Golf Joggers

