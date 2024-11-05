Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green to Receive Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green is a STEM pioneer, leader, and humanitarian entrepreneur.

Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green: Distinguished 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree

Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green's nomination and selection for this esteemed award result from her exemplary commitment to service.” — Sabrina Miller, Publicist

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce that Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green has been selected as a distinguished 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award honoree. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Dr. Green's exceptional dedication to service and her significant impact on countless lives nationally and internationally.Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green is a STEM pioneer, leader, humanitarian, and entrepreneur who is ushering in the next generation of cancer treatments, cancer charities, and affordable healthcare. She is one of the nation's leading medical physicists and one of the first African American women to earn a Ph.D. in Physics. She developed a localized cancer treatment that eliminates tumors in mice after one 10-minute treatment without observable side effects. To fundraise for human clinical trials and ensure affordability, Dr. Green founded a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation (www.OraLee.org) Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green's nomination and selection for this esteemed award result from her exemplary commitment to service, exceeding the stringent criteria set for this prestigious honor. Her proven track record of impactful contributions and commendable deeds have solidified her reputation as a true leader in her field and a source of inspiration for her peers.The President's Lifetime Achievement Award, which includes a Lifetime Pin, a Gold Medallion, and a Letter signed by the current President, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., will be presented to Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green during a special ceremony. This event will bring together outstanding citizens from Fulton County and neighboring areas to celebrate and honor their exceptional achievements.We congratulate Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green on this well-deserved recognition and applaud her ongoing legacy of excellence and service to the community.For media inquiries or interviews with Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green, kindly contact Sabrina Childress Enterprises at Media@SabrinaChildress.com.###About Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green:Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green is a STEM pioneer, leader, and humanitarian entrepreneur. She is known for her groundbreaking development of a cancer treatment that eliminates tumors in mice after one 10-minute treatment in 15 days without observable side effects. Dr. Green founded a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation, to ensure affordability. She is ushering in the next generation of cancer treatments, charities, and affordable healthcare. Dr. Green is one of the nation's leading medical physicists and one of the first African American women to earn a Ph.D. in Physics. For additional details and updates, visit www.OraLee.org

