North America supply chain as a service market research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The North America Supply Chain as a Service Market Size Reach USD 7,854.40 Million by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 7.5%." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The North America supply chain as a service market size was valued at $4,478.20 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $7,854.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 154 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5215 Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) refers to outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. The services provided thus include, warehouse management, logistics management, order management, and other functions including supplier and vendor management. Significant growth of the retail industry is driven by proliferation of mobile devices and internet penetration in emerging economies are the major factors driving the growth of the North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market. In addition, rise in consumer expectations is also expected to fuel the market growth. However, security concerns pertaining to enterprise critical information among end users is the major factor that impedes the North America SCaaS market growth. Furthermore, integration of blockchain technology and omni-channel supply chain approach are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5215 The North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market is segmented based on component, application, organization size, industry verticals, and country. Based on component, the North America SCaaS Market is bifurcated into solutions and services. In terms of application, the market is classified into order management, warehouse management, logistics management, and others. As per organization size, the market is categorized into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. Based on industry verticals, the m North America SCaaS Market is divided into retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, government & defense, and others. On the basis of country, the market is analyzed across the U.S., and Canada.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5215 U.S. was a major contributor to the growth of the North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) industry. The dominance of this country is primarily due to the presence of major market players in this region. In addition, factors such as expansion and ongoing developments in retail, manufacturing, transportation, and other industrial sectors, are fueling the supply chain as a service market growth in the U.S. However, Canada has grown significantly in the last few years and is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in imports and exports with the U.S.The North America supply chain as a service market is dominated by the key players such as Accenture, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group), FedEx Corporation, GEODIS (SNCF Mobilits Group), Kuehne+Nagel, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, United Parcel Service (UPS), XPO Logistics, Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., and others.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (154 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-supply-chain-as-a-service-scaas-market/purchase-options Key Benefits for North America SCaaS Market:● This study presents the analytical depiction of the North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.● A detailed North America Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) market analysis of the segments measures the potential of the market. These segments outline the favorable conditions for the North America Supply Chain as a Service Market Forecast.● The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.● The current North America SCaaS Market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.● Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.𝑶𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:1. cloud storage market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-storage-market 2. Smart Locks Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-locks-market 3. supply chain management market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/supply-chain-management-software-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.