Mike Lockwood Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The E-Myth Evolution', Co-Authored with Michael E. Gerber

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The E-Myth Evolution" co-authored with Mike Lockwood, alongside Michael E. Gerber and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on October 24, 2024, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“The E-Myth Evolution” has made a remarkable impact, reaching the #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and appearing on six additional New Release lists. This Amazon Best Seller has dominated five best-seller categories—Direct Marketing, Marketing, Sales & Selling, Marketing & Sales, and Entrepreneurship—capturing the attention of readers worldwide. Featuring powerful insights from Michael E. Gerber and top professionals across the globe, The E-Myth Evolution continues to inspire and engage audiences across multiple industries, establishing itself as an essential read for leaders and innovators alike.

At the heart of The E-Myth Evolution is Mike Lockwood’s chapter, "Building a Winning Team" Mike’s story highlights how mentorship, kindness, and building strong teams can help shape the success of your business and emphasizes that a single act of belief can transform lives and others achieve their full potential.

Meet Mike Lockwood

Mike Lockwood is a distinguished investment advisor representative with Oakwood Wealth Partners in Irvine, California. Over the course of 37 years, Mike has expanded his practice to include 21 team members, consisting of 11 advisors and 10 staff members, currently managing over $1.5 billion in assets (as of April 1, 2024). His clientele includes healthcare professionals, governmental employees, executives, and retirees.

Mike is a firm believer in a team approach, helping clients navigate their financial decisions towards achieving ultimate financial independence. By employing a process-driven strategy that begins with understanding clients' values and goals, Mike fosters true partnerships with clients and their families. He emphasizes the importance of these values and goals before any financial decisions are made.

Outstanding service and a commitment to excellence define Mike and the Oakwood Wealth Partners team. Mike's motto, "to make those around him better for both clients and teammates," reflects his dedication to client success.

With dual degrees in Finance and Marketing from California State University, Bakersfield, Mike furthered his education by becoming a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner in 1994. For 37 years, he has prioritized clients' best interests, adhering to his broker dealer's (Osaic FA) motto, "Serve First, Last and Always™." Mike has also been invited to conduct seminars on topics such as Social Security, Retirement Income Planning, Investments 101, Basic Financial Planning, and practice management.

Mike is also a published author. In December 2023, he released his first book, "Decision Decade," which addresses crucial decisions related to retirement within the five years before and after this milestone.

Nationally recognized for his commitment to the Retirement Planning Process, Mike is a former board member and lifetime member of The Resource Group (TRG), an internal invitation-only, nationwide network of top planners within Osaic FA. Locally, he actively participates in various charities and youth sports organizations.

Outside the office, Mike is a devoted family man. He and his wife, Michelle, have been married for over 33 years. Their eldest son, Nick, is in his fifth year as a financial advisor with Oakwood Wealth Partners. Their younger son, Grant, also works in the financial services industry, while their daughter, Lauren, is an elementary school teacher in Northern California.

