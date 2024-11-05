Generations on Line Launches New Online Safety Tutorial to Empower Older Adults in Safe Internet Usage

Generations on Line introduces a free, easy-to-use Online Safety Tutorial to help seniors navigate the internet and avoid scams. Learn more at golhelp.org

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generations on Line, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing digital literacy resources to older adults, is excited to announce the launch of a comprehensive new Online Safety Tutorial, designed specifically to help seniors navigate the digital world securely and confidently. With a growing number of older adults using digital platforms for communication, banking, and shopping, online safety is more essential than ever. This tutorial aims to equip seniors with the knowledge and skills they need to protect themselves from online threats such as scams, phishing, and identity theft.The Online Safety Tutorial is a free, easy-to-navigate program available at golhelp.org /internet safety. It covers a range of essential topics, including recognizing fraudulent emails, creating secure passwords, avoiding scams, and understanding privacy settings. Each module is written in clear, accessible language, supported by step-by-step guides and interactive exercises tailored specifically to older adults who may be new to technology.“Older adults deserve to enjoy the benefits of being online without fear,” said Generations on Line Founder and CEO Tobey Dichter. “Unfortunately, they are often targeted by cybercriminals. This tutorial is designed to provide older adults new to technology with the practical skills they need to stay safe and build confidence online.”As a nonprofit, Generations on Line is committed to ensuring that resources like the Online Safety Tutorial are available to older adults across the country at no cost. By reducing barriers to access, the organization hopes to foster a safer, more inclusive online environment for all generations.The launch of the Online Safety Tutorial is timely. According to recent studies, scams targeting older adults have increased significantly, with many older adults facing threats through email, social media, and even phone calls related to online transactions. The tutorial provides real-life scenarios to help users recognize and react to these situations safely.Since 1999, Generations on Line has been at the forefront of digital literacy efforts, reaching more than 300,000 seniors nationwide and in some English speaking countries. With the new Online Safety Tutorial, the organization continues to bridge the digital divide and protect a vulnerable population in the ever-evolving digital age.For more information on the Online Safety Tutorial and Generations on Line’s other resources, please visit golhelp.org

