President Cyril Ramaphosa receives courtesy call from His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, 5 Nov

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 05 November 2024, receive a courtesy call from the Prince of Wales, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK) at Genadendal, Official Residence of the President in Cape Town.

The Prince of Wales is in South Africa to host the 4th Annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, on 6 November 2024. The Earthshot Prize is a remarkable initiative that shines a light on the impact of climate change, environmental degradation and pollution, as well as the creative solutions people and communities across the globe generate.

South Africa is pleased to be the host country for this year’s awards, especially because of the focus this initiative places on the impact climate change and environmental degradation has on the African Continent.

Moreover, the Awards have created local jobs and provided an opportunity for South African artists and designers to showcase their talent.

The President and Prince William will hold discussions on a number of key issues of mutual interest. The visit is indicative of the strong ties the United Kingdom, including the Royal Family, share with South Africa, and also another step towards the deepening of these historic ties.

NOTE TO MEDIA: The Courtesy call will only be a photo opportunity and a pool arrangement is in place for this meeting.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za