Oil painting by Alfred T. Bricher soars to a record $337,500 in Shannon's fall fine art auction held October 24th

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 19th century American art and American Impressionism drove stellar results in Shannon’s fall auction held October 24th. The sale totaled over $3 million, with 80 percent of the 183 lots selling. A new world auction record was set for Alfred T. Bricher for $337,500 (all prices reported include the buyer’s premium).The Bricher painting, titled Morning at Narragansett - The Turn of the Tide, was executed in 1871 and depicted a family group playing along the seashore under silvery, Luminist light. It was no surprise that the large, 20 inch by 41inch canvas attracted significant attention from Rhode Island collectors and ultimately returned there after competitive bidding.“It is very exciting to have achieved a new world record price at auction for one of my all-time favorite artists,” commented Sandra Germain, owner of Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers.The strength of the 19th century American art offerings was evident leading up to the auction and proven in the strong results. Another Rhode Island painting of Newport by Hudson River School artist Thomas Worthington Whittredge sold for $112,500. The painting will accompany the Bricher on their way to a private Rhode Island collection.Other strong results for 19th century American art included a George Inness landscape from 1875 that sold for $101,600; a large William Bradford in remarkably good condition that sold for $93,750; and an exemplary Jasper F. Cropsey of Autumn at Greenwood Lake that sold for $81,250.American Impressionism did not fall far behind, with exceptional fresh-to-the-market offerings. A classic Edward Henry Potthast of children playing at the beach more than doubled the high estimate, selling for $187,500. An Ernest Lawson of a boathouse in the winter on the Harlem River sold for $125,000. The composition of that work is closely related to a larger painting of the same subject in the National Gallery.Connecticut Impressionist Willard Leroy Metcalf painted The Road that Leads Home, an impressive 30 inch by 30 inch canvas that sold for $100,000. Continuing their success selling paintings by Frederick C. Frieseke, Shannon’s sold The Rose Gown from 1915 for $100,000.A rare early Modernist view of a Grand Canyon landscape by Arthur Wesley Dow sold for $100,000. The year this work was painted, in 1913, Dow exhibited a total of 17 Grand Canyon landscapes. These rare landscapes are among his most prized works. Dow famously taught Georgia O’Keeffe and is known as an influential teacher to many American Modernists.Late 20th century abstract works by Emily Mason saw a flurry of activity, both on the phones and online. A total of five works were offered, led by two oil paintings. The largest sold for $93,750. Titled Three Musicians, the 50 inch by 48 inch canvas was full of Mason’s characteristic unique colors and layered pigments. A second oil painting, titled Sudden Morn, sold for $68,750.Commenting on the quality of lots in the auction, Ms. Germain said, “We have spent several years working to create trusting relationships with our clients and are always excited to bring high quality, fresh-to-the-market works to auction. The results were encouraging for us but also for the market more broadly, and we are thrilled with the results.”For the full results and more information about the October 24th auction, please visit www.shannons.com or follow them on social media. Shannon’s will host an online auction in January followed by another fine art auction in the spring. Consignments are invited year-round.# # # #

