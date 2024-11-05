VTF&W Reports Acorns Abundant in Some Areas, Beechnut Production Down this Fall

Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department biologists survey oak and beech stands around the state each fall to assess how plentiful acorns and beechnuts are because they are important fall foods for wildlife.

“Acorn surveys averaged good availability, but results varied regionally,” said bear biologist Jaclyn Comeau. “Acorn availability is excellent throughout much of the Connecticut River Valley. Outside of the Connecticut River Valley results were variable. Southern Vermont surveys ranged from poor to excellent while central and northern sites were generally poor.”

“Beechnut production is poor statewide,” said Comeau. “We found no beechnuts in most surveys. There was one outlier in northcentral Vermont, but even there beechnut production only ranked as fair.”

In areas where acorns or beechnuts are not abundant many of Vermont’s wildlife species will be on the move looking for alternative food options before winter, and some bears will enter winter dens early.

“Fortunately, it appears we have an abundant apple crop statewide this year, and wildlife are enjoying those.”

“But no matter where you live, it is important for Vermonters to remain diligent about securely storing common bear attractants such as garbage and birdseed until winter conditions arrive and all bears enter their dens,” added Comeau. “We recommend waiting until December when snow is on the ground before putting out bird feeders.”

Vermont Fish and Wildlife has lots of helpful information about living with black bears on its website.