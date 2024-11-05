XT Announcement on Listing LLC (LNBG London Coin)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that LLC (LNBG London Coin) will be listed on XT Exchange. The LLC/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Layer 2 & DeFi). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit: 09:00 on November 11, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on November 11, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 09:00 on November 06, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on November 06, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 09:00 on November 11, 2024 (UTC)







About LLC (LNBG London Coin)

Built with a focus on user-friendly experiences, LNBG London Coin introduces innovative features designed to simplify and enhance asset management. Through tools like investment Vaults, One-Click investment options, and an AI-Broker, LLC empowers users to manage their assets efficiently and intuitively. In its commitment to creating a seamless bridge between traditional and digital finance, LNBG London Coin plans to integrate fiat transaction infrastructure and a wallet with a payment card, enabling users to transact effortlessly across both realms.

LLC emphasizes security, transparency, and accessibility, positioning itself as a transformative player within the DeFi landscape. By leveraging blockchain technology, LNBG London Coin aims to provide a robust and secure platform, accessible to users of all experience levels and backgrounds.

This listing on XT Exchange provides LLC with increased visibility and access to a broader audience, particularly those interested in the intersection of blockchain and traditional finance. As LLC expands its offerings in DeFi, this partnership with XT will support its mission to drive the next phase of digital asset integration in the financial world.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, commented: “We’re excited to welcome LLC to XT Exchange. The DeFi space is evolving rapidly, and LLC’s focus on user experience, transparency, and security aligns well with our values. We believe LLC will be a great addition to our Innovation Zone, offering our users fresh opportunities within the DeFi ecosystem.”

Website: Https://lnbglondon.com

Blockchain Browser: https://bscscan.com/token/0xdB6675D9740f6401DcD0BB3092fa4dc88c2a0F66

Whitepaper Link: https://lnbg-london.gitbook.io/lnbg-london/getting-started/quickstart

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

LLC (LNBG London Coin)

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f9ebad9-7ad2-49e5-a8fc-0060a831f7f8

