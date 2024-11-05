Melco Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

MACAU, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Total operating revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were US$1.18 billion, representing an increase of approximately 16% from US$1.02 billion for the comparable period in 2023. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations, led by the continued recovery in inbound tourism to Macau during the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2024 was US$138.6 million, compared with operating income of US$94.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Melco generated Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$322.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$280.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the third quarter of 2024 was US$27.3 million, or US$0.06 per ADS, compared with the net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$16.3 million, or US$0.04 per ADS, in the third quarter of 2023. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$14.6 million and US$20.5 million during the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively, the majority of which related to the net loss attributable to Studio City and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our initiatives to activate areas throughout our properties and drive visitation are coming together. We launched a revamped loyalty program, opened a new Signature Club premium slot area at City of Dreams, and a highly themed slot area called the Dragon Zone at Studio City, in partnership with Aristocrat Gaming. We are enhancing accessibility into City of Dreams with a new light tunnel entrance which is complemented by live performances. We expect to continue to unveil new and exciting projects to support the ongoing growth in Macau.

“In Manila, despite added competition, City of Dreams’ property EBITDA increased sequentially. City of Dreams Mediterranean and our satellite casinos in Cyprus continue to face challenges due to the conflicts in the region but have had solid increases in property EBITDA quarter-to-quarter.”

City of Dreams Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$563.9 million, compared with US$506.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$162.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$153.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in all gaming segments.

Rolling chip volume was US$3.30 billion for the third quarter of 2024 versus US$4.43 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 3.97% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 2.48% in the third quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.40 billion in the third quarter of 2024, compared with US$1.32 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 32.3% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 32.1% in the third quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2024 was US$944.1 million, compared with US$807.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 3.2% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 3.6% in the third quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the third quarter of 2024 was US$78.7 million, compared with US$73.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Altira Macau Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$30.5 million, compared with US$24.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$3.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$135.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus US$140.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 21.7% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 18.9% in the third quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2024 was US$148.0 million, compared with US$86.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 1.8% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 3.9% in the third quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the third quarter of 2024 was US$5.4 million, compared with US$5.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Mocha and Other Third Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha and Other were US$30.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with US$30.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Mocha and Other generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.9 million in both the third quarters of 2024 and 2023.

Mass market table games drop was US$57.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus US$47.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 16.6% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 18.6% in the third quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2024 was US$519.1 million, compared with US$515.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 4.3% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 4.5% in the third quarter of 2023.

Studio City Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$364.7 million, compared with US$277.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$92.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$67.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$494.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus US$713.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 5.57% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 1.78% in the third quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$912.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with US$809.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 30.7% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 27.5% in the third quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2024 was US$853.0 million, compared with US$673.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 3.3% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 3.2% in the third quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the third quarter of 2024 was US$89.3 million, compared with US$79.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

City of Dreams Manila Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$118.9 million, compared with US$124.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$45.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$48.7 million in the comparable period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in rolling chip and mass market table games segments, partially offset by better performance in the gaming machine segment.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$614.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus US$374.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 3.88% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 6.48% in the third quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$172.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with US$214.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 32.8% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 29.7% in the third quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2024 was US$1.11 billion, compared with US$1.03 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 5.2% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 4.9% in the third quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila was US$29.0 million in both the third quarters of 2024 and 2023.

City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Third Quarter Results

The Company operates three satellite casinos in Cyprus in conjunction with City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Total operating revenues at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were US$64.4 million, compared with US$53.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$15.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$7.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to the ramp up of operations following the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean in mid-2023, which led to a better performance in the gaming machine segment and non-gaming operations.

Rolling chip volume was US$14.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 versus US$3.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was negative 0.92% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with negative 7.05% in the third quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$138.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with US$97.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 20.7% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 20.6% in the third quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2024 was US$558.9 million, compared with US$466.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 5.2% in both the third quarters of 2024 and 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other in the third quarter of 2024 was US$25.0 million, compared with US$16.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were US$121.0 million, which mainly included interest expense, net of amounts capitalized of US$121.4 million, partially offset by interest income of US$3.8 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$135.9 million were recorded in the third quarter of 2024, of which US$5.0 million related to the amortization expense for land use rights.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended September 30, 2024 referred to above was US$24.7 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated November 5, 2024 (the “Studio City Earnings Release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of September 30, 2024 aggregated to US$1.25 billion, including US$125.7 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$7.17 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024, a reduction of approximately US$57 million compared to the total debt, net balance as of June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of the repurchases of the 6.00% senior notes due 2025 issued by Studio City Finance Limited. Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities as of September 30, 2024 was approximately US$3 billion.

The Company repurchased approximately 20.7 million ADSs for approximately US$112 million during the third quarter using cash on hand. Approximately 17.7 million ADSs and underlying ordinary shares were subsequently cancelled.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2024 were US$64.6 million, which included costs related to enhancement projects at City of Dreams in Macau and Studio City, and the development project in Sri Lanka.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the pace of recovery from the impact of COVID-19 on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) risks associated with the amended Macau gaming law and its implementation by the Macau government, (iii) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (iv) capital and credit market volatility, (v) local and global economic conditions, (vi) our anticipated growth strategies, (vii) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (viii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures





(1) “Adjusted EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), integrated resort and casino rent and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, integrated resort and casino rent, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported similar measures as supplements to financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in particular, U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. The use of Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA does not include all items that impact our net income/loss. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release. (2) “Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other and gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”) are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.



About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

