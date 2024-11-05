Erasca to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences and will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference (November 11 – 13, 2024)

Location: InterContinental Hotel, Boston, MA

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 12, 2:00 pm Eastern Time

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (November 19 – 21, 2024)

Location: The Waldorf Hilton, London, UK

Format: Presentation

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 20, 12:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference (December 3 – 5, 2024)

Location: Loews Coral Gables Hotel, Coral Gables, FL

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 4, 11:15 am Eastern Time

A live audio webcast of the events will be available online at Erasca.com/events. An archived replay of the events will be available for 90 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled one of the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

