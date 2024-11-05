Paycor Launches New AI-Powered Assistant to Boost Productivity

New AI companion transforms how employees and leaders interact with HR solutions

CINCINNATI, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the release of Paycor Assistant, an AI-powered HR companion that gives customers an easier, faster, and more intuitive way to interact with and extract value from Paycor’s solutions. Paycor Assistant is a unified, mobile-first touchpoint that enables users to search, navigate, and find answers through a simple, conversational interface. By enhancing the speed and effectiveness of responding to employees' HR-related questions, it saves time and significantly reduces tedious administrative tasks, which empowers leaders to focus on more strategic objectives such as talent development and business performance.

"With the launch of Paycor Assistant, we are proudly demonstrating our ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience with AI and providing expertise at their fingertips," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor. "By delivering an intelligent companion that makes HR engagement frictionless and uncomplicated, we're helping front-line leaders – who manage nearly two-thirds of the workforce – reduce administrative burden and focus on higher value initiatives."

Key features of Paycor Assistant include:

Intelligent Search : A chat-like experience that leverages contextual search to interpret requests and guide users directly to relevant actions within Paycor’s suite, such as updating tax information or checking time-off balances.

: A chat-like experience that leverages contextual search to interpret requests and guide users directly to relevant actions within Paycor’s suite, such as updating tax information or checking time-off balances. HR Assist : Ability to search and summarize company documents using generative AI to produce immediate answers to policy questions while providing direct links to source documentation for further exploration.

: Ability to search and summarize company documents using generative AI to produce immediate answers to policy questions while providing direct links to source documentation for further exploration. Admin Insights: A comprehensive dashboard enables HR administrators to customize the way they measure the tool's impact on productivity by filtering usage data, frequently asked questions, and employee feedback.



Paycor Assistant is another innovative AI solution that will continue to evolve with additional enhancements, enabling leaders to accomplish tasks more efficiently and effortlessly. This solution joins several existing AI innovations, including intelligent skills management, digital assistant, candidate sourcing, job description generation, and sentiment analysis in performance management and surveys. Paycor Assistant will be available to all customers in Spring 2025.

To learn more about Paycor’s cutting-edge AI solutions, visit Paycor’s AI-Powered HCM.

About Paycor

Paycor’s HR, payroll, and talent platform connects leaders to people, data, and expertise. We help leaders drive engagement and retention by giving them tools to coach, develop, and grow employees. We give them unprecedented insights into their operational data with a unified HCM experience that can seamlessly connect to other mission-critical technology. By providing expert guidance and consultation, we help them achieve business results and become an extension of their teams. Learn more at paycor.com

