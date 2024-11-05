Submit Release
TopBuild Reports Third Quarter Results

Third quarter sales of $1.37 billion driven by 4.2% Installation growth and 5.1% Specialty Distribution growth

Delivered gross margin of 30.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.8%

Narrows 2024 guidance to $5.3 to $5.35 billion in revenue and $1.055 to $1.085 billion in adjusted EBITDA

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We delivered a strong performance with third quarter sales of $1.37 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $285 million, achieving the highest level of quarterly sales and profit in our history,” said Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our ongoing focus on growth and profitability enabled us to drive Installation sales growth of 4.2% and Specialty Distribution sales growth of 5.1% in a macro environment that was largely unchanged from the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.8% improved by 50 basis points excluding the benefit from higher-than-normal multi-family and commercial margins in the third quarter of 2023.1

“We are narrowing our 2024 outlook based on our assumptions for a continued uneven housing environment and the ongoing delay of certain commercial/industrial projects. We remain optimistic about our business with strengthening requirements for energy efficiency, the U.S. housing supply deficit, increasing household formations, and the prospect of lower interest rates driving growth.

“Our priority for our strong free cash flow continues to be acquisitions and our M&A pipeline is very healthy. In the quarter we also returned capital to shareholders, with share repurchases totaling $413.9 million or approximately 1.07 million shares, reinforcing our confidence in our outlook and ability to deploy capital successfully and generate strong returns,” concluded Mr. Buck.

1 The Company noted that its results for the third quarter of 2023 included an estimated $15 million margin benefit related to certain multi-family/commercial business.

Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to the periods ended September 30, 2023)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024        
  Reported   Adjusted
($ in thousands)   2024     2023       2024     2023  
Sales $ 1,373,268   $ 1,326,120     $ 1,373,268   $ 1,326,120  
Gross Profit   421,813     420,690       421,813     420,690  
Gross Margin   30.7 %   31.7 %     30.7 %   31.7 %
SG&A   177,820     183,198       175,888     174,758  
SG&A as % of Revenue   12.9 %   13.8 %     12.8 %   13.2 %
Operating Profit   243,993     237,492       245,925     245,932  
Operating Margin   17.8 %   17.9 %     17.9 %   18.5 %
Net Income   168,960     167,601       170,075     172,507  
Net Income per diluted share $ 5.65   $ 5.27     $ 5.68   $ 5.43  
EBITDA               $ 285,057   $ 283,690  
EBITDA Margin                 20.8 %   21.4 %
           
           
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024        
  Reported   Adjusted
($ in thousands)   2024     2023       2024     2023  
Sales $ 4,017,597   $ 3,908,620     $ 4,017,597   $ 3,908,620  
Gross Profit   1,232,885     1,212,704       1,232,885     1,212,704  
Gross Margin   30.7 %   31.0 %     30.7 %   31.0 %
SG&A   563,992     538,679       534,497     524,480  
SG&A as % of Revenue   14.0 %   13.8 %     13.3 %   13.4 %
Operating Profit   668,893     674,025       698,388     688,224  
Operating Margin   16.6 %   17.2 %     17.4 %   17.6 %
Net Income   472,064     467,870       493,997     477,551  
Net Income per diluted share $ 15.19   $ 14.74     $ 15.89   $ 15.04  
EBITDA               $ 816,570   $ 797,520  
EBITDA Margin                 20.3 %   20.4 %
           


Sales Drivers            
(comparisons are to the periods ended September 30, 2023)    
             
    Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
    Installation
 		    Specialty
Distribution
 		    TopBuild,
net of elims
 		 
Sales (in millions)   $ 856     $ 600     $ 1,373  
Sales Drivers            
Volume     0.5 %     3.0 %     0.4 %
Price     1.1 %     0.8 %     1.0 %
M&A     2.9 %     1.4 %     2.4 %
Dispositions     (0.2 %)         (0.1 %)
Total Sales Change     4.2 %     5.1 %     3.6 %
             
             
    Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
    Installation
 		    Specialty
Distribution
 		    TopBuild,
net of elims
 		 
Sales (in millions)   $ 2,506     $ 1,739     $ 4,018  
Sales Drivers            
Volume     0.6 %     (0.2 %)     (0.5 %)
Price     1.2 %     1.2 %     1.2 %
M&A     3.4 %     1.0 %     2.5 %
Dispositions     (0.6 %)         (0.4 %)
Total Sales Change     4.5 %     2.1 %     2.8 %
             


Segment Profitability          
(comparisons are to the periods ended September 30, 2023)      
           
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
($ in thousands) Installation
 		  Specialty
Distribution
 		    Installation
 		  Specialty
Distribution
 		 
Operating Profit $ 172,243   $ 94,911     $ 499,717   $ 261,862  
Change   (1.7 %)   7.5 %     1.1 %   5.8 %
Operating Margin   20.1 %   15.8 %     19.9 %   15.1 %
Adj. Operating Profit $ 172,274   $ 95,109     $ 500,081   $ 261,320  
Change   (2.7 %)   7.7 %     0.7 %   5.4 %
Adj. Operating Margin   20.1 %   15.8 %     20.0 %   15.0 %
Adj. EBITDA $ 191,382   $ 110,600     $ 556,816   $ 307,507  
Change   (1.8 %)   6.5 %     1.5 %   4.8 %
Adj. EBITDA Margin   22.3 %   18.4 %     22.2 %   17.7 %
           

Capital Allocation

2024 Acquisitions
Year to date, TopBuild has completed or announced a total of 7 acquisitions which are expected to generate approximately $118 million in annual revenue.

On October 30, the Company announced the acquisition of Shannon Global Energy Services, a leading thermal acoustic blanket insulation fabricator serving the commercial and industrial end markets. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Company Annual Revenue
($ in millions)		 Month Closed
Brabble Insulation, Inc. (I) $ 5.2 February
Morris Black & Sons, Inc. (I)   3.8 March
Pest Control Insulation LLC (D)   25.4 March
Green Space Insulation LLC (I)   6.0 April
Insulation Works, Inc. (I)   28.0 May
Texas Insulation (I)   38.9 May
Shannon Global Energy Services (D)   10.8 TBD
Total $ 118.1  
I = Installation, D = Specialty Distribution    
     

Share Repurchases
During the third quarter, TopBuild repurchased approximately 1.07 million shares totaling $413.9 million. On a year-to-date basis, the Company repurchased 2.3 million shares totaling $919.2 million, leaving $235.2 million remaining under the current authorization as of September 30, 2024.

2024 Outlook2
TopBuild narrowed its full year 2024 outlook based on the Company’s assumptions for a continued uneven housing environment and the ongoing delay of certain commercial/industrial projects. The Company noted that it has not experienced an uptick in project cancellations. 

$ in millions    
2024 Outlook Low High
Sales $ 5,300.0 $ 5,350.0
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 1,055.0 $ 1,085.0
* See table for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation  
   

2 This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss the third quarter 2024 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, November 5, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management’s formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com shortly before the call begins.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 250 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

(tables follow)

 
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,    Nine Months Ended September 30, 
    2024   2023   2024     2023
Net sales   $ 1,373,268     $ 1,326,120     $ 4,017,597     $ 3,908,620  
Cost of sales     951,455       905,430       2,784,712       2,695,916  
Gross profit     421,813       420,690       1,232,885       1,212,704  
                         
Selling, general, and administrative expense     177,820       183,198       563,992       538,679  
Operating profit     243,993       237,492       668,893       674,025  
                         
Other income (expense), net:                        
Interest expense     (18,449 )     (18,830 )     (55,811 )     (55,427 )
Other, net     2,355       6,015       24,987       12,542  
Other expense, net     (16,094 )     (12,815 )     (30,824 )     (42,885 )
Income before income taxes     227,899       224,677       638,069       631,140  
                         
Income tax expense     (58,939 )     (57,075 )     (166,005 )     (163,270 )
Net income   $ 168,960     $ 167,602     $ 472,064     $ 467,870  
                         
Net income per common share:                        
Basic   $ 5.68     $ 5.30     $ 15.28     $ 14.81  
Diluted   $ 5.65     $ 5.27     $ 15.19     $ 14.74  
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     29,751,713       31,615,110       30,901,788       31,588,740  
Diluted     29,925,400       31,788,812       31,083,857       31,744,856  
                         

 

TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,    Nine Months Ended September 30, 
    2024   2023     2024     2023
Net income   $ 168,960   $ 167,602     $ 472,064     $ 467,870
Other comprehensive income (loss):                        
Foreign currency translation adjustment     2,463     (3,008 )     (3,464 )     3,029
Comprehensive income   $ 171,423   $ 164,594     $ 468,600     $ 470,899
                         


TopBuild Corp.              
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)              
(dollars in thousands)              
    As of  
    September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 257,342   $ 848,565  
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $21,829 at September 30, 2024, and $23,948 at December 31, 2023     827,776     799,009  
Inventories     392,208     364,731  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     43,813     36,939  
Total current assets     1,521,139     2,049,244  
               
Right of use assets     189,141     204,629  
Property and equipment, net     270,022     264,487  
Goodwill     2,092,315     2,042,568  
Other intangible assets, net     565,440     591,058  
Other assets     12,460     10,865  
Total assets   $ 4,650,517   $ 5,162,851  
               
LIABILITIES              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable   $ 461,478   $ 469,585  
Current portion of long-term debt     45,137     47,039  
Accrued liabilities     180,382     187,217  
Short-term operating lease liabilities     67,509     65,780  
Short-term finance lease liabilities     1,634     1,917  
Total current liabilities     756,140     771,538  
               
Long-term debt     1,341,439     1,373,028  
Deferred tax liabilities, net     243,176     243,930  
Long-term portion of insurance reserves     60,799     58,783  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     130,299     146,213  
Long-term finance lease liabilities     2,961     4,150  
Other liabilities     1,434     1,554  
Total liabilities     2,536,248     2,599,196  
               
EQUITY     2,114,269     2,563,655  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 4,650,517   $ 5,162,851  
               
    As of September 30,   
    2024   2023  
Other Financial Data              
Receivable days     49     51  
Inventory days     38     36  
Accounts payable days     58     60  
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable   $ 758,506   $ 772,229  
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †     14.1 %   14.6 %
               
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches              


             
TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)            
(in thousands)            
             
    Nine Months Ended September 30, 
    2024   2023
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:          
Net income   $ 472,064     $ 467,870  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     104,777       98,216  
Share-based compensation     13,405       11,080  
Loss on sale of assets     672       2,733  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     2,161       2,161  
Provision for bad debt expense     13,730       7,380  
Provision for inventory obsolescence     6,713       3,617  
Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:            
Receivables, net     (30,294 )     (52,482 )
Inventories     (30,916 )     82,960  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (6,849 )     (3,267 )
Accounts payable     (17,441 )     (21,361 )
Accrued liabilities     (15,695 )     (9,027 )
Other, net     (2,529 )     (1,402 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     509,798       588,478  
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (56,794 )     (48,076 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (88,460 )     (147,614 )
Proceeds from sale of assets     2,336       14,674  
Net cash used in investing activities     (142,918 )     (181,016 )
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:            
Repayment of long-term debt     (35,651 )     (27,711 )
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards     (6,088 )     (6,350 )
Exercise of stock options     3,224       2,489  
Repurchase of shares of common stock     (919,186 )      
Payment of contingent consideration           (300 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (957,701 )     (31,872 )
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash     (402 )     (47 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (591,223 )     375,543  
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period     848,565       240,069  
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period   $ 257,342     $ 615,612  
             
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:            
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities   $ 35,718     $ 45,525  
Accruals for property and equipment     227       305  
Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock     9,342        
             


TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,        Nine Months Ended September 30,       
    2024   2023   Change    2024   2023   Change 
Installation                                        
Sales   $ 856,350     $ 821,673     4.2 %   $ 2,506,076     $ 2,397,818     4.5 %
                                         
Operating profit, as reported   $ 172,243     $ 175,218         $ 499,717     $ 494,394        
Operating margin, as reported     20.1 %     21.3 %         19.9 %     20.6 %      
                                         
Rationalization charges           1,882                 1,882        
Acquisition related costs     31       26           364       516        
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 172,274     $ 177,126         $ 500,081     $ 496,792        
Operating margin, as adjusted     20.1 %     21.6 %         20.0 %     20.7 %      
                                         
Share-based compensation     71       436           719       1,124        
Depreciation and amortization     19,037       17,417           56,016       50,700        
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 191,382     $ 194,979     (1.8 )%   $ 556,816     $ 548,616     1.5 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     22.3 %     23.7 %         22.2 %     22.9 %      
                                         
Specialty Distribution                                        
Sales   $ 600,387     $ 571,009     5.1 %   $ 1,739,007     $ 1,703,871     2.1 %
                                         
Operating profit, as reported   $ 94,911     $ 88,269         $ 261,862     $ 247,583        
Operating margin, as reported     15.8 %     15.5 %         15.1 %     14.5 %      
                                         
Rationalization charges     194                 (556 )            
Acquisition related costs     4       10           14       350        
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 95,109     $ 88,279         $ 261,320     $ 247,933        
Operating margin, as adjusted     15.8 %     15.5 %         15.0 %     14.6 %      
                                         
Share-based compensation     374       434           1,187       987        
Depreciation and amortization     15,117       15,102           45,000       44,414        
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 110,600     $ 103,815     6.5 %   $ 307,507     $ 293,334     4.8 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     18.4 %     18.2 %         17.7 %     17.2 %      
                                         


TopBuild Corp.
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                                     
    Three Months Ended September 30,          Nine Months Ended September 30,       
    2024   2023   Change    2024   2023   Change 
Total net sales                                    
Sales before eliminations   $ 1,456,737     $ 1,392,682           $ 4,245,083     $ 4,101,689        
Intercompany eliminations     (83,469 )     (66,562 )           (227,486 )     (193,069 )      
Net sales after eliminations   $ 1,373,268     $ 1,326,120     3.6 %   $ 4,017,597     $ 3,908,620     2.8 %
                                     
Operating profit, as reported - segments   $ 267,154     $ 263,487           $ 761,579     $ 741,977        
General corporate expense, net     (9,685 )     (14,494 )           (55,610 )     (35,280 )      
Intercompany eliminations     (13,476 )     (11,501 )           (37,076 )     (32,672 )      
Operating profit, as reported   $ 243,993     $ 237,492           $ 668,893     $ 674,025        
Operating margin, as reported     17.8 %     17.9 %           16.6 %     17.2 %      
                                     
Rationalization charges     485       1,882             (7 )     1,882        
Acquisition related costs †     1,447       6,558             6,502       12,317        
Acquisition termination fee                       23,000              
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 245,925     $ 245,932           $ 698,388     $ 688,224        
Operating margin, as adjusted     17.9 %     18.5 %           17.4 %     17.6 %      
                                     
Share-based compensation     3,646       4,194             13,405       11,080        
Depreciation and amortization     35,486       33,564             104,777       98,216        
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 285,057     $ 283,690     0.5 %   $ 816,570     $ 797,520     2.4 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     20.8 %     21.4 %           20.3 %     20.4 %      
                                     
Sales change period over period     47,148                   108,977              
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period     1,367                   19,050              
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales     2.9 %                 17.5 %            
                                     
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments                  
                                     


TopBuild Corp.                        
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)                        
(dollars in thousands)                        
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,    Nine Months Ended September 30, 
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Net sales                        
Same branch:                        
Installation   $ 832,780     $ 819,702     $ 2,424,965     $ 2,382,440  
Specialty Distribution     592,641       571,009       1,721,267       1,703,871  
Eliminations     (83,469 )     (66,562 )     (227,486 )     (193,069 )
Total same branch   $ 1,341,952     $ 1,324,149     $ 3,918,746     $ 3,893,242  
                         
Acquisitions (a):                        
Installation   $ 23,570     $     $ 81,111     $  
Specialty Distribution     7,746             17,740        
Total acquisitions     31,316             98,851        
                         
Dispositions (b):                        
Installation   $     $ 1,971     $     $ 15,378  
Total dispositions           1,971             15,378  
Total net sales   $ 1,373,268     $ 1,326,120     $ 4,017,597     $ 3,908,620  
                         
EBITDA, as adjusted                        
Same branch   $ 280,333     $ 283,175     $ 801,535     $ 794,480  
Acquisitions (a)     4,724             15,035        
Dispositions (b)           515             3,040  
Total   $ 285,057     $ 283,690     $ 816,570     $ 797,520  
                         
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales                        
Same branch (c)     20.9 %           20.5 %      
Acquisitions (d)     15.1 %           15.2 %      
Total (e)     20.8 %     21.4 %   20.3 %     20.4 %
                         
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales                        
Same branch (f)     NM             27.7 %      
Acquisitions (d)     15.1 %           15.2 %      
Total (g)     2.9 %           17.5 %      
                         
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Represents operating results in prior period previously classified as same branch
(c) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(d) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(e) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(f) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(g) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
NM Not Meaningful                        
                         


TopBuild Corp.                        
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)                        
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)                        
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,    Nine Months Ended September 30, 
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Gross Profit Reconciliation                                
                                 
Net sales   $ 1,373,268     $ 1,326,120     $ 4,017,597     $ 3,908,620  
                                 
Gross profit, as reported   $ 421,813     $ 420,690     $ 1,232,885     $ 1,212,704  
Acquisition related costs                        
Gross profit, as adjusted   $ 421,813     $ 420,690     $ 1,232,885     $ 1,212,704  
                                 
Gross margin, as reported     30.7 %     31.7 %     30.7 %     31.0 %
Gross margin, as adjusted     30.7 %     31.7 %     30.7 %     31.0 %
                                 
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation                                
                                 
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported   $ 177,820     $ 183,198     $ 563,992     $ 538,679  
                                 
Rationalization charges     485       1,882       (7 )     1,882  
Acquisition related costs     1,447       6,558       6,502       12,317  
Acquisition termination fee                 23,000        
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted   $ 175,888     $ 174,758     $ 534,497     $ 524,480  
                                 
Operating Profit Reconciliation                                
                                 
Operating profit, as reported   $ 243,993     $ 237,492     $ 668,893     $ 674,025  
                                 
Rationalization charges     485       1,882       (7 )     1,882  
Acquisition related costs     1,447       6,558       6,502       12,317  
Acquisition termination fee                 23,000        
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 245,925     $ 245,932     $ 698,388     $ 688,224  
                                 
Operating margin, as reported     17.8 %     17.9 %     16.6 %     17.2 %
Operating margin, as adjusted     17.9 %     18.5 %     17.4 %     17.6 %
                                 
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation                                
                                 
Income before income taxes, as reported   $ 227,899     $ 224,677     $ 638,069     $ 631,140  
                                 
Rationalization charges     485       1,882       (7 )     1,882  
Acquisition related costs     1,447       6,558       6,502       12,317  
Acquisition termination fee                 23,000        
Income before income taxes, as adjusted     229,831       233,117       667,564       645,339  
                                 
Tax rate at 26.0%     (59,756 )     (60,610 )     (173,567 )     (167,788 )
Income, as adjusted   $ 170,075     $ 172,507     $ 493,997     $ 477,551  
                                 
Income per common share, as adjusted   $ 5.68     $ 5.43     $ 15.89     $ 15.04  
                                 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     29,925,400       31,788,812       31,083,857       31,744,856  
                                 


TopBuild Corp.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)                        
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,    Nine Months Ended September 30, 
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Net income, as reported   $ 168,960   $ 167,602   $ 472,064     $ 467,870
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:                        
Interest expense and other, net     16,094     12,815     30,824       42,885
Income tax expense     58,939     57,075     166,005       163,270
Depreciation and amortization     35,486     33,564     104,777       98,216
Share-based compensation     3,646     4,194     13,405       11,080
Rationalization charges     485     1,882     (7 )     1,882
Acquisition related costs     1,447     6,558     6,502       12,317
Acquisition termination fee             23,000      
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 285,057   $ 283,690   $ 816,570     $ 797,520
                         


TopBuild Corp.
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
  2023   2024   Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
  Q4   Q1   Q2   Q3   September 30, 2024
Net sales $ 1,286,074   $ 1,278,717   $ 1,365,612   $ 1,373,268   $ 5,303,671
Acquisitions proforma adjustment †   28,367     24,075     10,603         63,045
Net sales, acquisition adjusted $ 1,314,441   $ 1,302,792   $ 1,376,215   $ 1,373,268   $ 5,366,716
                             
                             
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
                             


TopBuild Corp.            
2024 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)          
(in millions)            
             
  Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2024  
  Low   High  
Estimated net income, as reported $ 606.0   $ 634.0  
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:          
Interest expense and other, net   48.0     45.0  
Income tax expense   213.0     222.0  
Depreciation and amortization   142.0     140.0  
Share-based compensation   17.0     16.0  
Acquisition related costs & rationalization charges   29.0     28.0  
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted $ 1,055.0   $ 1,085.0  


Investor Relations and Media Contact

PI Aquino
pi.aquino@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

