VPG Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Third Fiscal Quarter Highlights (comparisons are to the comparable period a year ago):

Revenues of $75.7 million decreased 11.8%.

Gross profit margin was 40.0%, as compared to 41.9%.

Adjusted gross profit margin* was 40.0%, as compared to 42.1%.

Operating margin was 5.1%, as compared to 9.6%.

Adjusted operating margin* was 5.2%, as compared to 11.2%.

Diluted net loss per share of $(0.10) compared to $0.46.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.19 compared to $0.47.

EBITDA* was $5.1 million with an EBITDA margin* of 6.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $8.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 10.7%.



Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "Total revenue in the third quarter was fairly stable sequentially, as trends across our markets remained mixed. Some of our cyclical markets such as steel and consumer were soft, while orders in test and measurement and avionics, military & space were higher. Total orders of $68.6 million declined 6.7% sequentially and resulted in a book-to-bill of 0.91."

Mr. Shoshani said: "We continue to focus on our long-term strategies for organic growth, as well as to look for additional opportunities to add high-quality businesses to our platform like our recent acquisition of Nokra. As we continue to streamline our operations mainly in the Sensors and Weighing Solutions segments, we believe our operating model and our solid balance sheet positions us to achieve significant operating returns and cash flow as revenues recover."

Third Fiscal Quarter and Nine Month Financial Trends:

The Company's third fiscal quarter 2024 net loss attributable to VPG stockholders was $(1.4) million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter of 2023. Included in the third quarter 2024 pre-tax earnings was a loss of $2.9 million related to unrealized foreign currency effects.

In the nine fiscal months ended September 28, 2024, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $9.1 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $21.5 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in the nine fiscal months ended September 30, 2023.

The third fiscal quarter 2024 adjusted net earnings* were $2.5 million, or $0.19 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.47 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the third fiscal quarter of 2023.

In the nine fiscal months ended September 28, 2024, adjusted net earnings* were $12.3 million, or $0.92 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $21.4 million, or $1.57 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the nine fiscal months ended September 30, 2023.

Segment Performance:

The Sensors segment revenue of $28.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 13.3% from $32.5 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2023. Sequentially, revenue decreased 2.3% compared to $28.9 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement and Avionics, Military and Space ("AMS") markets. Sequentially, the decrease primarily reflected lower sales of advanced sensors in the Other markets, mainly for consumer applications, which was partially offset by higher sales of precision resistors in the AMS and Test and Measurement end markets.

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 31.0% for the third fiscal quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin decreased compared to 35.9% in the third fiscal quarter of 2023 and 38.3% in the second fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume. Sequentially, the lower gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume and temporary operational and labor inefficiencies.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $25.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 13.1% compared to $29.0 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2023 and was 8.3% lower than $27.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to lower sales in our Transportation and Industrial Weighing markets, as well as in our Other markets primarily for precision agriculture and medical applications. Sequentially, the decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales in the Industrial Weighing, Transportation, and Other markets.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 35.1% for the third fiscal quarter of 2024, which decreased compared to 38.7% in the third fiscal quarter of 2023 and 37.6% in the second fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and sequential decrease in gross profit margin were primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix.

The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $22.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 8.2% year-over-year from $24.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2023 and was 6.2% higher than $21.0 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenue in the Steel, Transportation, and in our Other markets. Sequentially, the increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales of Diversified Technical Systems Inc. ("DTS") products in the AMS and Transportation markets.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 56.8%, compared to 53.6% (or 54.5% reflecting an adjustment to exclude $214 thousand of purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS and Dynamic System Inc. ("DSI") acquisitions), in the third fiscal quarter of 2023, and 52.4% in the second fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin* was due to favorable product mix which offset the impact from lower volume. The sequentially higher adjusted gross profit margin* reflected higher volume and favorable product mix.

Near-Term Outlook

“Given our backlog and the current market conditions, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $70 million to $78 million for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024, at constant third fiscal quarter 2024 foreign currency exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisition. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, and restructuring costs and severance costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, restructuring costs and severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, restructuring costs and severance costs, and foreign currency exchange gains and losses.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast:

A conference call will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-833-470-1428 or internationally +1-404-975-4839 and use passcode 148407, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally 1-929-458-6194 and by using passcode 378501. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com.

About VPG:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this report, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability caused by military hostilities in the countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; our status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Steve Cantor

Vishay Precision Group, Inc.

781-222-3516

info@vpgsensors.com



VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net revenues $ 75,727 $ 85,854 Costs of products sold 45,467 49,919 Gross profit 30,260 35,935 Gross profit margin 40.0 % 41.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,337 26,558 Restructuring costs 82 1,153 Operating income 3,841 8,224 Operating margin 5.1 % 9.6 % Other (expense) income : Interest expense (648 ) (1,119 ) Other (2,646 ) 1,671 Other (expense) income (3,294 ) 552 Income before taxes 546 8,776 Income tax expense 1,874 2,419 Net (loss) earnings (1,328 ) 6,357 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 23 77 Net (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ (1,351 ) $ 6,280 Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ (0.10 ) $ 0.46 Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ (0.10 ) $ 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,254 13,600 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,254 13,686





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Nine fiscal months ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net revenues $ 233,869 $ 265,520 Costs of products sold 136,108 153,674 Gross profit 97,761 111,846 Gross profit margin 41.8 % 42.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,232 80,472 Restructuring costs 864 1,431 Operating income 16,665 29,943 Operating margin 7.1 % 11.3 % Other (expense) income : Interest expense (1,925 ) (3,195 ) Other 915 2,965 Other (expense) income (1,010 ) (230 ) Income before taxes 15,654 29,713 Income tax expense 6,508 8,023 Net earnings 9,146 21,690 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 210 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 9,143 $ 21,480 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.68 $ 1.58 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.68 $ 1.57 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,367 13,596 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,405 13,670





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 28, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,077 $ 83,965 Accounts receivable, net 52,821 56,438 Inventories: Raw materials 34,027 33,973 Work in process 28,275 26,594 Finished goods 26,000 27,572 Inventories, net 88,302 88,139 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,137 14,520 Total current assets 242,337 243,062 Property and equipment: Land 4,186 4,154 Buildings and improvements 73,759 72,952 Machinery and equipment 133,281 131,738 Software 10,198 9,619 Construction in progress 10,761 11,379 Accumulated depreciation (145,391 ) (139,206 ) Property and equipment, net 86,794 90,636 Goodwill 45,610 45,734 Intangible assets, net 41,807 44,634 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,239 26,953 Other assets 20,739 20,547 Total assets $ 462,526 $ 471,566





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 28, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 9,986 $ 11,698 Payroll and related expenses 17,819 18,971 Other accrued expenses 21,989 22,427 Income taxes 1,150 4,524 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,053 4,004 Total current liabilities 54,997 61,624 Long-term debt 31,383 31,856 Deferred income taxes 3,645 3,490 Operating lease liabilities 20,645 22,625 Other liabilities 14,145 14,770 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 7,054 7,276 Total liabilities 131,869 141,641 Equity: Common stock 1,336 1,330 Class B convertible common stock 103 103 Treasury stock (25,335 ) (17,460 ) Capital in excess of par value 202,872 202,672 Retained earnings 191,209 182,066 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,564 ) (38,869 ) Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 330,621 329,842 Noncontrolling interests 36 83 Total equity 330,657 329,925 Total liabilities and equity $ 462,526 $ 471,566





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Nine Fiscal Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating activities Net earnings $ 9,146 $ 21,690 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,771 11,559 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment (154 ) 38 Share-based compensation expense 1,060 1,885 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 1,722 1,567 Deferred income taxes 512 691 Foreign currency impacts and other items (1,213 ) (2,755 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,340 1,604 Inventories (1,816 ) (7,811 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,576 ) 1,990 Trade accounts payable (743 ) (1,151 ) Other current liabilities (3,921 ) (1,082 ) Other non current assets and liabilities, net (767 ) (170 ) Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net (322 ) (945 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,039 27,110 Investing activities Capital expenditures (6,965 ) (9,848 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 647 50 Net cash used in investing activities (6,318 ) (10,798 ) Financing activities Payments on revolving facility — (7,000 ) Debt issuance costs (569 ) — Purchase of treasury stock (7,815 ) (1,196 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (50 ) (138 ) Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements (860 ) (825 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,294 ) (9,159 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (315 ) (1,083 ) (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,888 ) 6,070 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 83,965 88,562 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 81,077 $ 94,632 Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions: Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid $ 1,354 $ 1,204 Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions: Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid 60 —





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands) Gross Profit Operating Income Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings Per share Three months ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 As reported - GAAP $ 30,260 $ 35,935 $ 3,841 $ 8,224 $ (1,351 ) $ 6,280 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.46 As reported - GAAP Margins 40.0 % 41.9 % 5.1 % 9.6 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments — 214 — 214 — 214 — 0.02 Restructuring costs — — 82 1,153 82 1,153 0.01 0.08 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) — — — — 2,912 (1,283 ) 0.22 (0.09 ) Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items — — — — (839 ) (77 ) (0.06 ) — As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 30,260 $ 36,149 $ 3,923 $ 9,591 $ 2,482 $ 6,441 $ 0.19 $ 0.47 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 40.0 % 42.1 % 5.2 % 11.2 %





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands) Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings Per share Nine fiscal months ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 As reported - GAAP $ 97,761 $ 111,846 $ 16,665 $ 29,943 $ 9,143 $ 21,480 $ 0.68 $ 1.57 As reported - GAAP Margins 41.8 % 42.1 % 7.1 % 11.3 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments — 304 — 304 — 304 — 0.02 Restructuring costs — — 864 1,431 864 1,431 0.06 0.11 Severance cost — — 347 — 347 — 0.03 — Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) — — — — 34 (2,139 ) — (0.16 ) Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items — — — — (1,913 ) (357 ) (0.14 ) (0.03 ) As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 97,761 $ 112,150 $ 17,876 $ 31,678 $ 12,301 $ 21,433 $ 0.92 $ 1.57 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 41.8 % 42.2 % 7.6 % 11.9 %





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 June 29, 2024 Sensors As reported - GAAP $ 8,730 $ 11,681 $ 11,066 As reported - GAAP Margins 31.0 % 35.9 % 38.3 % As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 8,730 $ 11,681 $ 11,066 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 31.0 % 35.9 % 38.3 % Weighing Solutions As reported - GAAP $ 8,840 $ 11,207 $ 10,310 As reported - GAAP Margins 35.1 % 38.7 % 37.6 % As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 8,840 $ 11,207 $ 10,310 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 35.1 % 38.7 % 37.6 % Measurement Systems As reported - GAAP $ 12,690 $ 13,047 $ 11,031 As reported - GAAP Margins 56.8 % 53.6 % 52.4 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments — 214 — As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 12,690 $ 13,261 $ 11,031 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 56.8 % 54.5 % 52.4 %





VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 June 29, 2024 Net (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ (1,351 ) $ 6,280 $ 4,603 Interest Expense 648 1,119 649 Income tax expense 1,874 2,419 2,316 Depreciation 2,988 2,954 2,992 Amortization 925 880 924 EBITDA 5,084 $ 13,652 $ 11,484 EBITDA MARGIN 6.7 % 15.9 % 14.8 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments — 214 — Restructuring costs 82 1,153 — Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 2,912 (1,283 ) (1,289 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 8,079 $ 13,736 $ 10,195 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 10.7 % 16.0 % 13.2 %

