Honouring Veterans Through Second Careers During Veterans' Week

OTTAWA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Remembrance Day approaches and Veterans' Week begins, Helmets to Hardhats (H2H) not only honours the memory of all Veterans who have passed but also reaffirms our commitment to Canada's current Veterans, Reservists, and transitioning military members and their families. Our work, which plays a vital role in helping Veterans find second careers in the construction industry, has a profound impact on these heroes, offering them a renewed sense of purpose and opportunity. This is only possible with the strong partnerships that enable us to support them.

We are honoured to collaborate with exceptional organizations including:

Canada's Building Trades Unions offer apprenticeship opportunities in one of Canada's 14 building trade unions. With over 60 trade options, these careers provide stability and peace of mind with benefits and pension plans that ensure long-term security.





SkillPlan offers a powerful training platform for our military clients, no matter what stage of their military-to-civilian transition. Whether just starting out or looking to sharpen skills for specific job requirements, SkillPlan provides valuable skills upgrading and e-learning opportunities to help Veterans build confidence and get workforce-ready.





The Government of Ontario is crucial to our success, supporting H2H through the Skills Development Fund. This funding allows us to offer pre-employment safety training to Veterans, giving them a competitive edge and an expedited path into the workforce.





The Millwright Regional Council is another example of the incredible support Veterans receive. In partnership with H2H, they offer a scholarship program to help Veterans return to school and pursue a one-year certificate program in the Millwright trade, providing financial and educational support as they transition into a rewarding career.





The Nova Scotia Construction Sector Council offers excellent training opportunities, providing Veterans with hands-on experience in specific trades that prepare them for success in the workforce.

Together with so many other support systems, these partnerships help us fulfill our mission of supporting Veterans as they embark on their next chapter. We are collectively committed to ensuring that Veterans have a comprehensive support system, including resources, training, and pathways, to build strong futures in civilian life.

For more information on our programs or to get involved, visit www.helmetstohardhats.ca or contact us at support@helmetstohardhats.ca

Quotes

“As we honour the sacrifices of Veterans during this important time, Helmets to Hardhats remains deeply committed to helping them build strong, fulfilling second careers. Through our partnerships with industry leaders, unions, and government programs, we can provide Veterans with the skills, training, and opportunities they need to succeed in the civilian workforce. Their service deserves nothing less than our unwavering support, and we are proud to be a part of their journey.” – James Hogarth, Executive Director of Helmets to Hardhats.

“Helmets to Hardhats is more than just a program; it's a bridge connecting the dedication and discipline of our military Veterans with the skilled trades. It's a testament to the value of experience and the potential for a fulfilling second career and we are proud to support this initiative that not only benefits our Veterans but also strengthens our workforce." – Sean Strickland, Executive Director, Canada’s Building Trade Unions

“SkillPlan is proud to partner with Helmets to Hardhats to support Veterans in finding fulfilling second careers in the unionized construction industry. We are immensely grateful for the service, dedication and sacrifice of our Veterans and honour all who have served and continue to serve our country. Through our Helmets to Hardhats Hub, we’re privileged to provide learning tools and resources that help Veterans embark on meaningful careers in the skilled construction trades.” – Kyle Downie, CEO, SkillPlan

“We have a social contract with our military servicemen and women who protect our country and preserve our freedoms, which means we have a responsibility to ensure they have a civilian life to transition to when their service is complete. With around 8000 Canadian Armed Forces members released from service every year, our government is proud to work with Helmets to Hardhats to train Veterans so that they can leverage their expertise and experience to land new careers in construction. These careers are more than a paycheck – they offer stable future and a community of workers who have your back.” – David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

“The Millwright Regional Council deeply values the skills, discipline, and leadership Veterans bring to the workforce. Through our partnership with Helmets to Hardhats, we are honoured to support Veterans as they transition into rewarding second careers in the millwright trade. Our scholarship program is just one way we aim to provide the tools and opportunities needed for Veterans to succeed and thrive in civilian life and we are proud to stand alongside them and offer a pathway to a fulfilling future.” – Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary – Treasurer, Millwright Regional Council

“During this time of reflection, we honour the sacrifices of our Veterans and acknowledge the unique challenges they face in transitioning to civilian life. The Nova Scotia Construction Sector Council is proud to partner with Helmets to Hardhats on training opportunities, connections to employment and providing supports that empower Veterans to build meaningful careers in the construction industry. Through our collaboration we work to ensure that Veterans have access to the resources and pathways they need to create bright futures for themselves and their families.” – Trent Soholt, Executive Director, Nova Scotia Construction Sector Council – ICI

