Regular Garbage Collection on Veterans Day

Published on November 05, 2024

The City of Miami Department of Solid Waste will conduct its regularly scheduled garbage, recycling, and bulky trash services on Monday, November 11, 2024 – Veterans Day.

Residents with Monday service should place their items at the curb the evening before collection day, on the public right-of-way, five feet away from all objects. Bulky trash must be separated from garbage and recyclables and should not be placed in blue recycling carts.

City of Miami residents can also dispose of bulky trash items at the Mini Dump Facility, located at 1290 NW 20th St., Miami, FL 33142. The facility will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Please remember that proof of residency is required.

For more information, visit www.miamizerowaste.com or call 3-1-1.

