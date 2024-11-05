Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,590 in the last 365 days.

NIST Participates in First Workshop on Zero Trust Architecture in Mobile Networks

Group photo from O-RAN workshop on Zero Trust Standards in Mobile Networks.

O-RAN Workshop on ZTA Standardization in Mobile Networks

CTL staff Scott Rose, Oliver Borchert, and Doug Montgomery participated in the first joint O-RAN / 3GPP workshop on the standardization of zero trust architecture (ZTA) in mobile networks.   Scott opened the workshop with a presentation on "NIST Perspectives on Zero Trust," followed by presentations on ongoing work in the O-RAN alliance to adopt zero trust security requirements based upon NIST ZTA guidance throughout the O-RAN architecture.   The workshop focused on discussions with 3GPP security experts on potential paths to incorporating O-RAN ZTA efforts in future (e.g., 5G Advanced, 6G) standards roadmaps.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NIST Participates in First Workshop on Zero Trust Architecture in Mobile Networks

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more