NIST Participates in First Workshop on Zero Trust Architecture in Mobile Networks

O-RAN Workshop on ZTA Standardization in Mobile Networks CTL staff Scott Rose, Oliver Borchert, and Doug Montgomery participated in the first joint O-RAN / 3GPP workshop on the standardization of zero trust architecture (ZTA) in mobile networks. Scott opened the workshop with a presentation on "NIST Perspectives on Zero Trust," followed by presentations on ongoing work in the O-RAN alliance to adopt zero trust security requirements based upon NIST ZTA guidance throughout the O-RAN architecture. The workshop focused on discussions with 3GPP security experts on potential paths to incorporating O-RAN ZTA efforts in future (e.g., 5G Advanced, 6G) standards roadmaps.

