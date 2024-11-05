Drew Cooper Promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of True North ELO LLC

Drew Cooper advances to President and COO, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to drive True North ELO LLC's growth and operational excellence.

Drew has been a cornerstone of True North’s success, and I am thrilled to see him step into the role of President and COO” — Charles Bailey, CEO of True North

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- True North ELO LLC , a leading provider of business analytics and comprehensive business solutions, including bookkeeping, medical billing, revenue cycle management, accounting, and consulting services, is proud to announce the promotion of Drew Cooper to President and Chief Operating Officer. With nearly a decade of dedicated service to True North, Drew has been instrumental in expanding and enhancing the company's portfolio, solidifying True North’s reputation as a premier partner for back-office and consulting solutions across the United States.Drew brings a distinguished educational background to his leadership role. He is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and holds a Master’s degree in Engineering and Industrial Management from George Washington University. His career has centered on driving operational efficiency, strategic planning, and developing customized solutions that empower clients to achieve growth and financial clarity. Over his nearly ten years with True North, Drew has led transformative initiatives across revenue cycle management, medical billing, and consulting, helping clients streamline financial processes and focus on their core missions.“Drew has been a cornerstone of True North’s success, and I am thrilled to see him step into the role of President and COO,” said Charles Bailey, Founder and CEO of True North ELO LLC. “His nearly decade-long commitment to our company, coupled with his deep understanding of our industry, gives me complete confidence in his ability to execute our strategic vision as we embark on this next phase of growth. Drew’s dedication to operational excellence and innovation will be invaluable as we continue expanding our services and strengthening our impact on clients.”In his new role, Drew Cooper will oversee operations, guiding True North’s efforts to further elevate its service offerings, expand its market presence, and maintain a client-centered approach. True North ELO LLC looks forward to this next chapter under Drew’s leadership and his continued commitment to helping clients achieve operational and financial success.About True North ELO LLCTrue North ELO LLC, a unit of True North Holdings, is a trusted partner for bookkeeping, medical billing, revenue cycle management, accounting, and business consulting services , serving clients across America. Founded in 2012, True North combines operational excellence with a highly experienced team to deliver tailored solutions that support sustainable growth for small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit www.truenorthllp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.