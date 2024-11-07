Conquer Prostate Cancer: Dr. David Samadi’s new book reveals game-changing solutions
NYC prostate cancer surgeon's new book reminds men they do not have to face prostate cancer alone
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosis among men, and Dr. Samadi’s new book, released in September, which is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, provides critical guidance for men and their families seeking clear and up-to-date information. His motivation for writing stems from a desire to address the need for actionable advice during an often overwhelming and uncertain treatment journey.
“I wrote this book to offer men clarity and support during their battle with prostate cancer,” said Dr. Samadi. “I hope it empowers readers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and face this challenge head-on.”
A unique aspect of Prostate Cancer: Now What? is the inclusion of personal stories from ten men of various ages, sharing their experiences with prostate cancer. These anecdotes provide readers with both inspiration and practical insight, highlighting the emotional and physical challenges faced during treatment and recovery.
Readers will also find:
• Detailed information on prostate cancer risks, diagnosis, and treatment options
• Guidance on post-cancer recovery, including restoring sexual health
• Lifestyle advice on nutrition, exercise, stress management, and coping with prostate cancer
• In-depth look at his SMART surgery technique, a minimally invasive robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy
• Frequently asked questions from men answered by Dr. Samadi
As Ridwan Shabsigh, MD, FACS, Editor-In-Chief of the Journal of Men’s Health notes, “This book is a must-read for men and their families. It belongs on every book club's list.”
Prostate Cancer, Now What? is available now to order on Amazon.
David Samadi
Madison Urology
+1 212-365-5000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Booktasters video of Prostate Cancer Now What?
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.