Conquer Prostate Cancer: Dr. David Samadi’s new book reveals game-changing solutions

Dr. David Samadi's second book, now available on Amazon

NYC prostate cancer surgeon's new book reminds men they do not have to face prostate cancer alone

My goal is to give men and their families a trusted guide through the prostate cancer journey—offering both the facts, confidence, and the support they deserve when making life-saving decisions” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. David Samadi, renowned urologic oncology expert, robotic surgeon and men's health expert in New York City, has long dreamed of writing a book on a subject close to his heart— prostate cancer . His fascination with the prostate gland’s complexities began in medical school and ultimately inspired his decision to specialize in urology. Now, after treating over 10,000 patients in his 25-year career, Dr. Samadi’s vision has been realized with the release of his second book, Prostate Cancer: Now What? A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery.Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosis among men, and Dr. Samadi’s new book, released in September, which is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, provides critical guidance for men and their families seeking clear and up-to-date information. His motivation for writing stems from a desire to address the need for actionable advice during an often overwhelming and uncertain treatment journey.“I wrote this book to offer men clarity and support during their battle with prostate cancer,” said Dr. Samadi. “I hope it empowers readers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and face this challenge head-on.”A unique aspect of Prostate Cancer: Now What? is the inclusion of personal stories from ten men of various ages, sharing their experiences with prostate cancer. These anecdotes provide readers with both inspiration and practical insight, highlighting the emotional and physical challenges faced during treatment and recovery.Readers will also find:• Detailed information on prostate cancer risks, diagnosis, and treatment options• Guidance on post-cancer recovery, including restoring sexual health• Lifestyle advice on nutrition, exercise, stress management, and coping with prostate cancer• In-depth look at his SMART surgery technique , a minimally invasive robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy• Frequently asked questions from men answered by Dr. SamadiAs Ridwan Shabsigh, MD, FACS, Editor-In-Chief of the Journal of Men’s Health notes, “This book is a must-read for men and their families. It belongs on every book club's list.”Prostate Cancer, Now What? is available now to order on Amazon.

Booktasters video of Prostate Cancer Now What?

