Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan

AZERBAIJAN, November 5 - On November 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic to attend the 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Bishkek Manas 2 International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Akylbek Zhaparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Head of the Presidential Administration, along with other officials.

