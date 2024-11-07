CarInsuRent Expands Services to Cover Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Car Sharing Rentals

CarInsuRent

By opting to CarInsuRent’s coverage renters can reduce their rental protection costs by more than 40%!” — Gil Farkash

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CarInsuRent, a leading provider of car hire excess coverage, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include coverage for peer-to-peer (P2P) car sharing rentals. Responding to the booming P2P rental market, also known as the Airbnb for Cars , CarInsuRent’s new offering will provide drivers on popular platforms such as Turo and Getaround with comprehensive protection against damage and additional excess fees.“We’re thrilled to bring our trusted, affordable car hire excess insurance solutions to the P2P market,” said Gil Farkash, CEO of CarInsuRent. “As P2P sharing continues to grow, our new coverage options for renters options meet the needs of a more flexible and user-driven car rental landscape.”By opting for third-party coverage with CarInsuRent, renters can save significantly while still having peace of mind during their trip. For example: when renting a car for $50/ day for 7 days, Turo Premier coverage, which reduces the renter’s liability from US$ 3,000 to $ 0 costs US$ 227.50. If the renter takes out Turo’s Minimum plan, which keeps them liable to pay US$ 3,000 in the event that the rental vehicle is damaged, they’ll only pay US$ 70 for the coverage. If they combine this with CarInsuRent car sharing excess coverage, that cost only US$ 55.84 for 7 days, they’ll end up paying US$ 125.84. This will save them US$ 101.66, which is 45% less!CarInsuRent car sharing renters coverage can now be bought on its own for US$ 104 / month and can be a money saver for those who use Turo for more than 10 days/month.One of the strengths of P2P car sharing is the cheaper option compared to classic car sharing and car rental, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious individuals. This move underscores CarInsuRent’s commitment to innovation, serving modern rental models and broadening their customer base with essential, cost-effective protection

