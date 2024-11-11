HackerNoon’s ‘Startups of the Year’ Now Accepting Company Nominations in Programming Industry

Featured Image for HackerNoon's Startups of the Year 2024 for the Programming category HackerNoon Logo

HackerNoon has curated an initial list of 85k startups in the Programming category, and welcomes additional nominations from across the globe.

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HackerNoon, the independent technology publishing platform, today announced that nominations for Startups of the Year 2024’s Programming category are now open.HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year is a 100% community-driven voting event recognizing startups that are transforming technology and the world for the better. In our previous editions, the community had the option to vote for the best startup based on cities, such as Sydney, London, or Singapore, divided into major regions of the world: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, & South America.This year, HackerNoon is going a step further by not only highlighting startups by cities, but also by industries, including Programming, to shed light on startups that are changing technology and the world for the better.HackerNoon has curated an initial list of 85k startups in the Programming category, and welcomes additional nominations from across the globe.Readers can visit hackernoon.com/startups to vote or nominate their favorite startups across key Programming sub industries such as SaaS, Open Source, Developer Tools, Software Development, and more.The Programming category is proudly sponsored by our friends at Bright Data Voting for Startups of the Year for 2024 began on September 30th, 2024 and will remain open until March 31st, 2025. Winners will be announced on April 28th, 2025, following an evaluation by the HackerNoon team.All nominees will receive free interviews relevant to their industry and a version of their Evergreen Tech Company News page which includes business overviews and updates whenever the company is mentioned in HackerNoon stories.“HackerNoon is the go-to spot for programmers. Not only do many of our contributors come from the programming world, but we also have an incredible team of developers who created the HackerNoon content management system and mobile app, which lets you read, listen to, and even write articles on the go. As a proponent of the open-source movement, HackerNoon offers its Startups of the Year data on GitHub, Kaggle and HuggingFace. Programmers can also explore our Pixel Icon Library, Emoji Credibility Indicators, Rich Markdown Editor, and Free Internet Plugin projects — all open-source and free to use,” said HackerNoon Founder and CEO, David Smooke.“At Bright Data, we understand the technical challenges of scaling web data collection for startups. Our solutions provide real-time, scalable access to public web data, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. We’re thrilled to partner with HackerNoon’s 2024 Startups of the Year initiative to celebrate the innovation driving today’s tech ecosystem.” — Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data.Nominate and vote for your favorite Programming companies here If you're a nominee, share more by completing the Programming Startup Interview Template . Don't keep this exciting news to yourself! Share it with your friends, family, and colleagues. Encourage them to participate in the nominations and voting process, and let's recognize the most innovative and impactful startups of 2024 together!Use the hashtag #startupsoftheyear or #soty2024 and tag HackerNoon on social so we can find your post and reshare the love.HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year is a branding opportunity unlike any other. Whether your goal is brand awareness or lead generation, HackerNoon has curated startup-friendly packages to solve your marketing challenges. Visit hackernoon.com/p/startup-special-packages to learn more!About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.About Bright DataBright Data is the leading public web data platform, trusted by 20,000+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, non-profits, and small businesses. Its solutions enable efficient, reliable, and flexible web data retrieval and analysis, helping users make faster, more informed decisions. From startups to enterprises, Bright Data provides real-time access to the data needed to power business growth.

HackerNoon Launches Startups of the Year 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.