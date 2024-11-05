Cherish America an ‘Antidote to Cynicism’ and Rallying Cry to Our Nation’s Citizens

This one-of-a-kind anthology honors the courage and grit of notable heroes in our country’s history while serving as a rallying cry to our nation's citizens to reclaim their American pride. Robert B. Charles, former Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell, an appointee in the first-term Reagan White House and Deputy Associate Director in the Bush 41 White House.

Robert B. Charles (former Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell) shares timely and historically significant true stories of heroism in his new book.

These stories will also leave people loving our country, which nurtures this spirit in all of us — those lucky enough to call America home.” — Robert B. Charles

WAYNE, ME, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout a storied career that includes serving as the Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell as well as positions in the Reagan and Bush 41 White Houses, Robert B. Charles witnessed extraordinary acts of courage — and he wrote them down.

In his new, one-of-a-kind collection of historically significant true stories, Cherish America: Stories of Courage, Character and Kindness, Charles celebrates the unique bond and spirit shared by all Americans and aims to elevate love of this country through riveting accounts of good people in tough situations, doing the right thing over and over.

Within Charles’ orbit were notable figures in America’s history, including Colin Powell; Ronald and Nancy Reagan; George H.W. Bush; Apollo astronauts Buzz Aldrin (Apollo 11), Walt Cunningham (Apollo 7) and Gene Cernan (Apollo 17); and Scott Hamilton (Olympic gold medalist), among many others, and in Cherish America, he reveals fascinating insights about these heroes that no one else has ever known — until now.

“This is a book that celebrates courage, in a time when we must learn again how to have courage,” Charles said. “These are all people I know or knew well, and their stories are woven into mine, as mine has been into theirs.”

Former Washington Post editor Richard Leiby said, “If you want to understand the essence of the American character, read this book.” And Tony Dolan, chief speechwriter for Ronald Reagan said, “Cherish America is a winning combination of wit and heart … a must-read book for those who love America.”

Carefully researched and personally experienced, each beautifully recounted story is a potent reminder of America’s nobility, the hero within us all and the power of each individual to impact the world in profound ways.

“This is the antidote to cynicism,” Charles added. “If you want to see goodness in motion and reset your faith in humanity, this book will do it. These stories will also leave people loving our country, which nurtures this spirit in all of us — those lucky enough to call America home.”

About the Author

Robert “Bobby” Charles grew up in Wayne, Maine. After a rural childhood punctuated by woodland adventures, tutelage by aging veterans and graduation from the local high school, he graduated from Dartmouth College (AB), Oxford University (MA, PPE) and Columbia University Law School (JD). Professionally, he has served in the judicial, legislative and executive branches, clerked on the U.S. Court of Appeals, 9th. Cir., privately litigated, taught and now runs a small company focused on national security.

A 10-year naval intelligence officer (USNR), he volunteered for active duty on 9/11/01. In 2003, he was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate, becoming Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell. In 2018, he published Eagles and Evergreens, about growing up in Maine under the influence of World War II veterans. Today, he lives and writes on the lake he fished as a child, bald eagles in his treetops, days full, nights cool, forever grateful.

Cherish America: Stories of Courage, Character and Kindness

Publisher: Tower Publishing

Release Date: September 2024

ISBN: 979-8-9891722-7-6 (Hardcover)

ISBN: 979-8-9891722-8-3 (Softcover)

Available from https://towerpub.com/ and Amazon.com



