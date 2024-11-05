Judy Cirullo of Grow Strong Teams to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CELINA, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grow Strong Teams, a pioneering company founded by Judy Cirullo, PT, ACC, CPC, C-IQ, proudly announces a range of executive, business, and team culture coaching services designed to transform leadership styles and team dynamics in small to medium-sized businesses. With a rich background in physical therapy spanning over 40 years and a passion for professional coaching, Judy Cirullo brings unparalleled expertise to the realm of business leadership and team development.

Having successfully owned and managed four different practices across four states, Judy Cirullo recognized the critical need for comprehensive leadership and management training—skills often overlooked in traditional healthcare education. “Clinicians are never taught in school how to manage and lead people. We’re just taught how to take care of our clients and our patients,” explains Cirullo. This realization led her to pursue certification as a professional coach in 2015, not only to enhance her own leadership abilities but also to assist other business owners in achieving similar growth.

The unique services offered by Grow Strong Teams cater specifically to the needs of small to medium-sized businesses in the healthcare and other sectors. This targeted approach helps business owners transition from merely functioning as clinicians to becoming effective leaders who can skillfully manage their teams.

Addressing Critical Challenges in Leadership and Team Culture

Grow Strong Teams addresses several key challenges faced by business owners and leaders, particularly in the healthcare sector:

1. Building Self-Directed and Accountable Teams: The company focuses on creating self-directed teams that are accountable for their roles and responsibilities. Understanding that most business owners are not trained in leadership or management, Cirullo emphasizes the importance of clearly defined expectations and behaviors that align with the company’s core values.

2. Retention Over Recruitment: Cirullo highlights the economic and motivational benefits of retaining key employees over continually recruiting new ones. By identifying and nurturing intrinsic motivators such as recognition, appreciation, and responsibility, Grow Strong Teams helps create an organizational culture where employees feel valued and driven, beyond just monetary compensation.

3. Transactional to Transformational Conversations: One of the pivotal elements of Cirullo’s coaching is the shift from transactional to transformational interactions within the workplace. This transformation reduces micromanagement and encourages a more collaborative and engaging work environment.

Grow Strong Teams employs several innovative tools and frameworks to foster leadership and team development:

Position Success Tool: This tool goes beyond traditional job descriptions by including clear expectations for tasks, responsibilities, behaviors, and attitudes. It’s designed to reinforce the company’s values and improve accountability and self-direction among employees.

Why.OS Discovery: Based on Simon Sinek’s Golden Circle, this tool aids employees and leaders in discovering their ‘why,’ or main driver, and understanding the ‘how’ and ‘what’ of their contributions. By helping individuals and teams understand their intrinsic motivations, Cirullo facilitates deeper connections and more cohesive teamwork.

Six-Step People-First Culture Framework: Cirullo’s proprietary framework focuses on embedding a people-first culture in businesses, ensuring sustainable and lasting change. This framework is applicable across various industries, beyond healthcare, making it a versatile model for enhancing organizational culture.

One of the standout success stories for Grow Strong Teams involves a dental group that experienced significant attrition and cultural shifts post-COVID. By conducting thorough inquiries and discovery sessions, Cirullo identified key areas for improvement and developed a tailored scope of work. Through continuous engagement and strategic coaching, the dental group regained stability and self-sustainability, ultimately reducing turnover and enhancing their organizational culture.

The Importance of Connection in a Post-Pandemic World

Recognizing the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on workplace dynamics, Grow Strong Teams emphasizes the importance of fostering social connections and combating fear-induced seclusion. “We are hardwired neurologically to connect with people and create relationships,” Cirullo states. In an era where remote work has become prevalent, maintaining strong interpersonal connections is crucial for employee well-being and organizational success.

Grow Strong Teams operates on the principle that meaningful change requires time and dedication. “It’s not a quick fix,” Cirullo asserts. Her comprehensive approach involves executive coaching, leadership development, and team coaching, tailored to the specific needs of each business. By working closely with clients over extended periods, Cirullo ensures that the changes implemented are sustainable and deeply ingrained within the organization.

While Grow Strong Teams primarily targets healthcare-related businesses like vet clinics, dental practices, and allied health facilities, its services are adaptable to any small to medium-sized business seeking to foster a people-first culture. Cirullo’s deep understanding of healthcare operations makes her an invaluable asset to businesses overwhelmed with scheduling and operational challenges.

Grow Strong Teams is a testament to Judy Cirullo’s dedication to transforming leadership in the healthcare sector and beyond. By addressing the critical challenges of leadership and team culture, employing innovative tools, and committing to long-term development, Grow Strong Teams is poised to make a significant impact on the success and sustainability of small to medium-sized businesses.

Close Up Radio will feature Judy Cirullo of Grow Strong Teams in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday, November 7th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Judy Cirullo and Grow Strong Teams, please visit https://growstrongteams.com/

