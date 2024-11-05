“Beyond Refuge: Stories of Resettlement in Auckland” by Abann Kamyay Ajak Yor

Book Cover The Author Abann Kamyay Ajak Yor

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his compelling book “Beyond Refuge”, author Abann Kamyay Ajak Yor offers readers a profound exploration of the resettlement experience through the eyes of those who have lived it. This collection of personal narratives sheds light on the hardships and triumphs that resettled individuals from forced migrant backgrounds have encountered while building new lives in Aotearoa New Zealand.The book was developed by the author as part of his strategic advocacy leadership role with the Aotearoa Resettled Community Coalition (ARCC), an organization founded and led by resettled community leaders from forced migrant backgrounds. It features 12 stories collected by ARCC volunteers, each one a testament to the reality of the resettlement journey to New Zealand. These personal accounts illustrate the challenges, triumphs, and ongoing efforts of integration and adaptation in a new homeland. Through “Beyond Refuge”, Abann Kamyay Ajak Yor and the ARCC aim to engage the wider New Zealand community in meaningful dialogue, fostering a deeper understanding of the resettlement experience. The book is a call to action for connection, relationship building, and support for new settlers.About the AuthorAbann is a respected figure in the field of community advocacy and education. As the Chief Executive of ARCC, he has worked tirelessly to support diverse ethnic communities at the local, regional, and national levels. A fellow of the New Zealand Winston Churchill Memorial Trust and recipient of the New Zealand Local Hero Award, Abann was also recently honored with the New Zealand Order of Merit during the King’s birthday celebrations. His extensive academic background includes a Master of Applied Indigenous Knowledge, further highlighting his commitment to fostering a human rights-centered approach in his work.About ARCCThe Aotearoa Resettled Community Coalition (ARCC) is a coalition of resettled community leaders from forced migrant backgrounds. Founded to support the resettlement journey, ARCC focuses on empowering communities through advocacy, leadership, and service, ensuring that the voices of resettled individuals are heard at every level of society.The inspiration for “Beyond Refuge” came from the strength, hope, and resilience of vulnerable migrant communities. These communities, despite facing immense challenges, have shown incredible determination in thriving in their new home, Auckland, New Zealand. As a community advocate and educator, Abann felt a deep responsibility to act as their agent, using his platform to amplify their voices and share their stories.As the CEO of ARCC, his primary focus has always been to be the voice for the voiceless, helping those who may not have access to essential services or the means to claim their rights. He was fortunate to possess the tools and knowledge needed to listen to their needs, and he felt compelled to create a platform where these experiences could be shared authentically. “Beyond Refuge” is the result of this effort—a book that brings together the lived experiences of resettled individuals, told in their own voices. His leadership philosophy centers around taking responsibility and learning to navigate life’s challenges.Message from the Author“Dear readers, I am grateful for your support. Please learn about this book, “Beyond Refuge: Stories of Resettlement in Auckland”. I encourage you if you desire to discover new knowledge or understanding, which requires self-motivation. I am sure you will be surprised by the 12 stories, whether they will be opportunities or challenges for your worldview. I encourage you to read this book, highlighting our struggles, hardship and forced displacement with the chance of resettlement in New Zealand. I am grateful to you for reading this book, and your support and engagement are vital for our success and the publication of more books.”Discover more about Abann, visit his official website https://arcc.org.nz/product/beyond-refuge-stories-of-resettlement-in-auckland/ a place where stories come to life, ideas flourish, and voices are heard. Stay updated with insightful blogs and news on upcoming events, book signings, and interviews.Abann recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford. In this engaging conversation, he discussed what inspired him to produce his book and why the community matter now more than ever. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBXEUAnPIgc With its heartwarming and thought-provoking stories, “Beyond Refuge” is an essential read for anyone interested in migration, integration, and the power of community. Grab a copy of this book through Amazon or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Refuge-Stories-Resettlement-Auckland-ebook/dp/B094VF8M3W

Beyond Refuge by Abann Kamyay Ajak Yor on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford

