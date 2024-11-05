Modi Lighting Launches Premium Lighting Solutions for High-End Market

Modi Lighting has entered the lighting industry with commercial lighting collections designed for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals

BRIGHTON, HOVE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modi Lighting has entered the lighting industry with commercial lighting collections designed for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) and commercial clients. The company serves high-end hotels, restaurants, residential building owners and designers with a range of lighting solutions."Modi stands out as a new leader in lighting, with an uncompromising vision for its sourcing of exclusive products for decorative & commercial projects. Their unique approach to service is unparalleled, seamless and above all warm. Clients will find it a joy to fulfil their vision with Modi". Clay Rigler - Distributor & Consultant, Clifton Lighting UKAndrew Lim, CEO of Modi, developed the concept while working as an art director responsible for luxury brand experiences. His background in luxury e-commerce revealed an opportunity for a design-centred approach to commercial lighting solutions that would serve designers and architects.The company's launch coincides with increased market demand for innovative lighting options. The collection includes commercial lighting solutions designed to complement various architectural spaces.Modi Lighting offers an online retail platform featuring its collections. The platform makes these lighting options accessible to both commercial clients and individual consumers. The product range includes chandeliers, wall sconces, floor lamps, and pendant lights.The company maintains partnerships with established brands including Leds C4, Formagenda and Empty State, providing access to their complete product catalogues. This includes recent collections and limited availability items. Andrew Lim's industry experience has enabled the development of relationships with brand partners to source specific lighting requirements. The company has received recognition for its customer service approach and ability to fulfil specialized requests.Modi Lighting currently services clients in the UK and maintains shipping capabilities to the USA, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand. Additional information is available on the Modi Lighting website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.