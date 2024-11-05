ArtiMinds Robotics and Eberhard announce partnership for innovative automation solutions in THT assembly
Force-controlled, sensor-adaptive joining processes are particularly crucial for sensitive, multi-variant components
The aim of the partnership between ArtiMinds Robotics and Eberhard is to develop innovative, robot-assisted automation solutions for THT assembly
ArtiMinds Robotics and Eberhard AG launch a strategic partnership to jointly offer customers highly innovative, robot-assisted THT assembly systems.
Challenges in THT assembly: complexity and precision
In the case of transformers, coils, large capacitors, hybrid modules or multi-pole plugs and sockets, for example, this process has mainly been carried out manually to date due to the complexity and variety of variants. The high precision requirements and the sensitivity of the components present companies with major challenges when it comes to automating this task. The collaboration between ArtiMinds and Eberhard aims to overcome these hurdles and open up new applications by combining the extensive expertise of both companies in the field of robotics and electronics manufacturing.
Innovative technologies for future-proof production
ArtiMinds Robotics contributes years of application experience in robot-based THT assembly as well as its manufacturer-independent ArtiMinds Robot Programming Suite (RPS) software to implement the complex process using robot automation. Force-controlled, sensor-adaptive joining processes are particularly crucial for sensitive and multi-variant components. Thanks to the intuitive programmability via function templates and the integration of all common force-torque sensors and camera systems, the RPS software facilitates automation and ensures robust, precise and efficient THT processes.
Eberhard AG contributes its comprehensive know-how in the design and manufacture of electronic assembly systems. By combining the technologies and expertise of both companies, customers will be able to obtain a complete THT assembly solution from a single source that increases efficiency, reduces error rates and lowers production costs.
“This partnership is a significant step towards transforming an area of electronics manufacturing that is considered difficult to automate,” explains Roman Klingl, Vice President Sales at ArtiMinds Robotics. “With our process expertise and robotics software, we are helping Eberhard AG to develop highly flexible THT assembly systems that are individually tailored to the customer's needs.”
“By bundling our expertise, we are able to offer a turnkey solution that is both technologically leading and economically attractive,” adds Heinz-Georg Geissler, Director Customer Journey & Authorized Signatory at Eberhard AG. “Both the system and the process development and programming come from a single source.”
The strategic partnership between ArtiMinds and Eberhard represents a significant step forward for automation in electronics manufacturing and paves the way for future-proof, automated production.
