Rising Cancer Cases: A Key Driver Transforming the Chromatography Resins Market 2024

The chromatography resins market is set to experience strong growth, increasing from $2.73 billion in 2023 to $2.97 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.1%. This growth is fueled by heightened biopharmaceutical production, expansion in analytical and research applications, pharmaceutical industry growth, and increased academic and clinical research activities.

The market is projected to grow to $4.32 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is driven by increasing drug development, precision medicine research, adherence to regulatory and quality standards, the expansion of emerging markets, and green chemistry initiatives. Trends expected in this market include the introduction of novel separation technologies, technological advancements, customized resin solutions, innovations in industrial biotechnology, and advanced chromatography techniques.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Chromatography Resins Market?

The increasing incidence of cancer worldwide is anticipated to drive demand for chromatography resins. These resins are essential for capturing and purifying monoclonal antibodies, which are increasingly used as targeted therapies for cancer. The American Cancer Society reported an estimated 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses in the U.S. in January 2022, emphasizing the need for effective treatment options. As cancer prevalence rises, the demand for monoclonal antibodies will surge, consequently boosting the market.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Chromatography Resins Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Purolite Corporation, W. R. Grace and Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation., Repligen Corporation, Pall Corporation a Danaher operating company under the Cytiva brand, Cytiva a Danaher operating company, Bio-Works Technologies AB, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Waters Corporation, Nouryon Holding B.V., ChromaTan Corporation, BIA Separations GmbH, KANEKA Corporation, Sepax Technologies Inc., YMC Co Ltd., Phenomenex Inc., MilliporeSigma, "Roche Diagnostics International Ltd, Axion BioSystems Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Chromatography Resins Market Size?

The market is seeing an emphasis on high-performance resins. Repligen launched three advanced affinity chromatography resins in February 2022 for gene therapy purification, which excel in capturing AAV gene therapy vectors while maintaining alkaline stability and lower costs.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Chromatography Resins Market?

The chromatography resins market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Native, Synthetic

2) By Technology Type: Affinity Chromatography, Anion Exchange Chromatography, Cation Exchange Chromatography, Size Exclusion, Hydrophobic Interaction

3) By Application: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology, Food And Beverage, Water And Environmental Analysis, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the Chromatography Resins Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Defining the Chromatography Resins Market

Chromatography resins are utilized to capture and purify monoclonal antibodies, antibody fragments, vaccines, and other biomolecules by employing a stationary phase that interacts with the target substances.

