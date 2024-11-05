COUNTRY BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL CELEBRATES AN ALL-NEW SECOND STAGE AND CULTURALLY ENRICHED LINEUP

(Second stage artists clockwise: Willie Jones, Emily Ann Roberts, RVSHVD, Orlando Mendez - photo courtesy of Loud And Live) Photo clockwise top left to right- Zac Brown Band, Carrie Underwood, Justin Lynch, Chase Rice, Diplo, photo courtesy of Loud And Live) (Photo - drone view of festival first edition 2023 courtesy of Loud And Live)

ITS NEARLY SOLD-OUT STAR-STUDDED EVENT LINE-UP INCLUDES CARRIE UNDERWOOD, ZAC BROWN BAND, DIPLO PRESENTS THOMAS WESLEY, DUSTIN LYNCH, AND CHASE RICE

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With less than a week until Country Bay Music Festival makes its eagerly awaited return to the iconic Miami Marine Stadium, the festival celebrates familiar favorites and exciting enhancements, amongst them a brand-new second stage that will focus on line dancing education and live music by country music’s most prominent up-and-coming artists. Not only will the festival celebrate an additional platform but embrace an elevated and diverse roster of genre-bending stars like Willie Jones and RVSHVD.

Country Bay Music Festival will welcome over 24 acts for an unforgettable weekend of live music and a thrilling carnival experience to celebrate the festival’s second edition on Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10.

Making its groundbreaking debut, the Demesmin & Dover Rodeo Roundup is a brand-new additional stage that welcomes country’s distinguished emerging stars: Eddie and the Getaway, Emily Ann Roberts, Jay Webb, MC4D, Orlando Mendez, RVSHVD, Waylon Wyatt, Willie Jones, Ryan Charles, Shaylen, and DJ Illmanik. Throughout the performances, festival goers can also enjoy line dancing lessons provided by Miami’s PBR Buckle Bunnies.

Country music has made its way across the globe and undeniably become one of the most popular genres in this day and time, amassing fans across different continents and cultures. Once dominated by rural fans, today’s listeners come from all walks of life, which increasingly includes Hispanics and African Americans. With it comes a new generation of artists, many of whom incorporate hip-hop, R&B, and other genres into their music and appeal to a wider fan base. This year’s culturally enriched lineup highlights rising acts such as Willie Jones and RVSHVD (pronounced “Rashad”). Willie Jones has become a unique figure in the country music world, well-known for blending traditional country elements with hip-hop influences. His debut album, Right Now, features songs that range from feel-good tracks to social commentary, including “American Dream,” which reflects on his experience as a Black man in America and explores complex feelings about patriotism and systemic issues. Known for blending hip-hop, rock, and R&B with country music, RVSHVD’s deep-seated love for the genre emerged after hearing artists like Keith Urban and George Strait, inspiring him to spin country music into his own style. Today, he has performed at a few of the genre’s major stages, like Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and CMA Fest, and has collaborated with artists like All That Remains and Paul Wall. Also performing this year is a familiar Miami native and breakthrough country artist Orlando Mendez. Hailing from the culturally vibrant city of Miami, the Cuban American performer’s journey from a childhood dream to becoming the “Cuban Cowboy” has become a captivating narrative of determination, family bonds, and unwavering love for storytelling through music.

Born from two Cuban Americans with a shared vision for their beloved city and love for country music, it was clear that Miami was the perfect location to introduce the city’s first-ever country music festival to a multicultural audience. Spanning across its very own promoters, to its star-studded lineup in a city that is predominantly Hispanic, Country Bay Music Festival easily makes for one of the most diverse country music festivals ever.

Leading this year’s lineup are superstar headliners Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band, as well as a unique performance by Diplo presents Thomas Wesley. Additionally, the festival ushers in country favorites such as Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice, Chris Janson, Parmalee, Redferrin, Ryan Montgomery, Chase Matthew, Niko Moon, and Gabby Barrett, who will light up the Ford Main Stage – making it a must-see event for country music fans, both lifelong and new.

In addition to electrifying performances, concertgoers can immerse themselves in the country music experience with a variety of activities and enjoy delicious fare from an array of food vendors. With its stunning waterfront location and vibrant atmosphere, the Miami Marine Stadium provides the perfect backdrop for a weekend of music and dancing. Country Bay Music Festival will also host a slew of exciting takeovers, curated by a few of the industry’s leading partners.

Wells Fargo Credit Card Club

Experience the ultimate festival upgrade with the Wells Fargo Credit Card Club. Skip the long lines and indulge in this exclusive VIP area offering all the perks all weekend long, with expedited entry, an air-conditioned lounge with complimentary meals and drinks, private restrooms, exclusive viewing deck with seating lounges for the best performances and if you need to cool off, take a dip in the Wells Fargo Credit Card Club Pool!

E11EVEN Beach Club

E11EVEN Miami, the iconic and internationally renowned ultra club, has been named the official title partner for the VIP Beach Club. This exclusive area will be transformed into a luxurious beachside oasis, offering attendees a one-of-a-kind experience to enjoy performances in true E11EVEN fashion—complete with signature décor, immersive flair, and live performers, all set against the stunning ocean backdrop.

The Ford Blue Saloon

The Ford Blue Saloon is returning! Don't forget to grab your cowboy hat and boots as you enter our saloon, where a row of bars will fortify you with the spirit to conquer our mechanical bull ride. The saloon also features cornhole and many other exciting tailgating games.

Coors Boots & Beer Garden

Dive into the ultimate tailgating fun at the Coors Boots and Beer Garden – complete with a chill zone. At the garden, relax from the festival action and enjoy the weekend’s football slate, and of course, beer for purchase and games.

2023’s inaugural festival was an unqualified success, attracting tens of thousands of country music fans who took in riveting performances from Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, and Sam Hunt, amongst many other exciting artists. This year’s installment is sure to deliver another exceptional two days of non-stop entertainment and celebration of all things country. After immense critical acclaim, the Country Carnival is returning for its second year, featuring the signature Country Bay Ferris wheel, high swings, and carnival games for all ages! And what’s new? Country Carnival is now oceanside! Hold onto your hats because what’s a carnival without the ultimate guilty pleasure? Brace yourself for an explosion of flavor with our irresistible carnival food lineup!

ABOUT LOUD AND LIVE

Loud And Live, a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com

For more information visit:

https://countrybaymusicfestival.com/tickets/

Country Bay Music Festival Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.