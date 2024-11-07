The Path to Sustainable Public Transportation Through ESG Integration

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai, November 7th 2024 -In recent years, the focus on sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors has become increasingly prominent and essential pillars for future-proofing industries, particularly public transportation. As urban populations grow and climate change becomes a pressing concern, the need for sustainable solutions in public transport is not just beneficial but essential.David Franks, Managing Director at Keolis MHI, stated: “As we continue to modernize and expand metro rail projects, integrating these principles into our operations is not only a moral imperative but also a sound financial strategy that benefits both urban development and the environment.”Importance of sustainability in Metro rail projectsMetro rail systems are pivotal in reducing urban congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. By providing an efficient alternative to road transport, they significantly lower the carbon footprint associated with commuting. For instance, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has achieved remarkable milestones by utilizing renewable energy sources, such as solar power, which now accounts for a substantial portion of its energy needs. This initiative not only reduces operational costs but also aligns with global sustainability goals by minimizing reliance on fossil fuels.financial resilience through sustainable practicesAdopting sustainable practices in metro rail projects can definitely enhance financial resilience. Investments in renewable energy technologies, such as solar panels and LED lighting, lead to long-term cost savings. For example, Pune Metro's solar panel installations are expected to generate 9 MW of power, significantly decreasing energy expenses while promoting environmental stewardship. Furthermore, projects like the Sahibabad Regional Rapid Transport System are designed to be powered entirely by solar energy, showcasing a commitment to sustainability that can yield substantial economic benefits over time.innovative approaches to sustainability in Metro SystemsMetro authorities globally are implementing innovative solutions that exemplify the commitment sustainability:• Solar Energy Utilization - Many metro systems are integrating solar panels into their infrastructure. The Lucknow Metro has become a pioneer by achieving 100% LED lighting across its stations and trains, which drastically reduces energy consumption.• Water Recycling and Conservation - Adopt water recycling systems to reuse water from air conditioning units, restrooms, and cleaning facilities, cutting down on water waste and supporting water conservation efforts. Other initiatives such as rainwater harvesting are being adopted to manage water resources effectively. This not only helps in conserving water but also supports the local ecosystem.• Regenerative Braking Systems - Technologies that allow trains to regenerate energy during braking are being utilized by DMRC. This innovation saves approximately 30% of the electricity required for operations, further enhancing efficiency.Keolis MHI’s ESG LeadershipIn line with these global efforts, Keolis MHI has been at the forefront of integrating sustainability and ESG principles into its operations. From the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar panels, in our facilities to the ongoing shift towards energy-efficient technologies, we are committed to ensuring our services are both environmentally responsible and economically sustainable. This compliance with ESG standards reflects our dedication to support in building a future-proof public transport network, while also supporting the broader goals of reducing carbon emissions and creating positive social impacts. By embedding these practices into the core of our operations, Keolis MHI contributes to environmental stewardship and ensures the long-term financial viability of its projects.The ongoing efforts of metro authorities illustrate a promising path towards achieving these objectives - creating a cleaner, more efficient public transportation system that meets the needs of our growing urban populations while safeguarding our planet for future generations.

