Minister Gayton McKenzie congratulates winners of the 18th Annual South African Film and Television Awards

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie has warmly congratulated the winners of the 18th Annual South African Film and Television Awards. The minister recorded video a message that was played at the ceremony at the Gallagher Convention Centre on the evening, since he was travelling and out of the country.

Through the National Film and Video Foundation in particular, government has played an important nurturing role in birthing new productions by helping to foster the development of new projects.

Taking place over two nights, the awards brought together the country’s best film, soapie, drama, telenovela, acting, presenting and behind-the-scenes talent. Among the winners of the Golden Horn were:

Best Feature Film: The Fragile King

Best Documentary: !Aitsa

Best TV Drama: Shaka iLembe

Best TV Soap: Skeem Saam

Best Telenovela: Outlaws

Best TV Comedy: Yoh! Christmas

Best Actress in a Feature Film: Antoinette Louw (The Fragile King)

Best Actor in a Feature Film: Vusi Kunene (Seconds)

Best Actress in a TV Drama: Shannon Esra (Lioness Season 2)

Best Actor in a TV Drama: Thembinkosi Mthembu (Shaka iLembe)

Best Actress in a Telenovela: Zikhona Sodlaka (Gqeberha – The Empire Season 1)

Best Actor in a Telenovela: Presley Chweneyagae (The River)

Best Actress in a TV Comedy: Marion Holm (Taktiek)

Best Actor in a TV Comedy: Prev Reddy (Miseducation)

Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film: Tristan Holmes (The Fragile King)

In the public vote categories, the Best TV Presenter award went to Nonkanyiso “Laconco” Conco, and the Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela award was won, for the second time in a row, by eTV’s Scandal.

The late Mpho Sebeng won the Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela award for his performance on S3’s The Estate. The prestigious Lifetime Achiever Award went to Arthur Molepo and Mfundi Vundla, two industry legends who have made significant contributions to the South African film and television landscape. Minister Gayton Mckenzie recognises the huge impact their careers have made on South Africa.

Kenneth Vuyani Mbalula was honoured with the Youth Achiever Award, and Josh Crickmay received the Emerging Filmmaker Award, marking the next generation of talent shaping the future of the industry. The Minister thanked the NFVF for delivering another successful SAFTAs evening, in partnership with MultiChoice and the SABC.

“South Africa’s film and television industry is world class, and certainly the very best in Africa. With every year of the SAFTAs, we are seeing progress in terms of storytelling, technical achievement and adding new, compelling voices in the audiovisual medium,” said the Minister McKenzie.

He added that, while it might be tempting to become engulfed by some of the challenges affecting film and video in the country, it was also important to recognise the excellent work that was consistently being done, often with limited budgets and within punishing timeframes.

“We are therefore so very proud of all our practitioners, artists and talent. Working to produce such excellent productions is never easy, so enjoy your Golden Horns, you truly deserve them, “concluded the Minister.

Click here to view the full winners list: https://www.nfvf.co.za/saftas18-winners-list/