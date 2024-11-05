Minister Senzo Mchunu conveys his sympathies and calls for caution following a tragic incident in Boboyi

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, extends his sincerest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the officers involved in the tragic incident that occurred on Sunday night, on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident as confirmed by the National Commissioner, occurred as eight dedicated officers from the Public Order Police and the Port Shepstone K-9 Unit conducted an operation in response to a complaint involving an alleged domestic violence issue. In the course of a tactical manoeuvre, a stun grenade was deployed in one of the rooms.

Tragically, a misinterpretation of the situation led a female officer to believe her team was under attack, resulting in her discharging an R-5 rifle, which led to the death of a colleague and injuries to another.

In conveying his sympathies, Minister Mchunu said the following: “Our thoughts are especially with the family of the Public Order Police member who lost his life in this unfortunate event. We also send our prayers for the full recovery of the K-9 Unit member who sustained injuries. We remain committed to supporting those impacted by this tragedy and will do everything possible to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.”

Minister Mchunu also called for caution in the execution of operations, stating the following: “We have been informed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) that a full investigation is underway to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.

We urge IPID to expedite their inquiries to provide clarity and closure to all affected parties as soon as possible. This investigation is essential in ensuring accountability and in learning valuable lessons to prevent similar tragedies in the future. We call on all law enforcement teams to exercise utmost caution in planning and executing operations, particularly those involving high-risk situations. It is vital to reinforce protocols, ensure clear communication, and employ the highest standards of safety to protect both our officers and the communities they serve.”

