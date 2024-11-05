‘MNN Racing Carnival’ to take place on November 16

MACAU, November 5 - The “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region – MNN Racing Carnival” will take place on November 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring virtual reality (VR) racing experience, remote control (RC) car racing challenge, innovative race car-themed landscape art workshop and STEAM classroom, all admission free.

Experience racing in virtual reality

Macau Grand Prix is one of highlights of Macau’s annual events. To let MNN residents feel the thrill of the motorsport event, MNN Lotus Square and residents’ clubhouse will be filled with racing-themed decorations. By simply posting photos of the event to ‘check-in’ on designated social media in a public setting to get a certain number of likes, participants can experience a VR racing game with limited-edition souvenirs, while stock lasts.

Take up the challenge and be inspired

To let participants be part of the racing excitement and learn through play, the carnival features three main activities which are RC racing challenge, a workshop to make your own landscape art for your race car and a racing robot STEAM classroom. The racing challenge is split into four different groups: Mini (aged 3 to 6), Junior (aged 7 to 11), Teens (12 to 15) and Public (aged 16 or above).

The activities are admission free. Sign up through the online registration system which is open now until 5 p.m. on November 12 (Tuesday). A computer-generated random selection process or lottery will be used if the number of registrants exceeds the limit. Successful registrants will be notified via SMS.

Complimentary MNN shuttle bus service is available, departing from the North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone).