Digica and ORtelligence Collaborate with Leading Medical Device Manufacturers to Launch ExecuTorch Application

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digica, an early contributor to the inaugural ExecuTorch Development Community, has partnered strategically with ORtelligence, known for optimizing orthopedic processes and logistics. Together, they unveil a groundbreaking innovation on the ExecuTorch platform. This cutting-edge application aims to address significant inefficiencies and cost challenges in the medical industry, revolutionizing inventory management for orthopedic tools.

Revolutionizing Inventory Management on the ExecuTorch Platform

The inaugural application, created in collaboration with ORtelligence, focuses on the critical task of managing orthopedic device inventories in hospitals. By harnessing advanced AI technology, the application enhances the identification and tracking of medical devices across the supply chain. Currently, Digica and ORtelligence are in talks with a number of leading medical device manufacturers to further refine the ExecuTorch inventory tool. Using a comprehensive dataset of images from these device manufacturers, the tool is designed to capture device packages in diverse environments, such as hospital storerooms, aiming for widespread adoption in medical facilities.

Key Innovations

Recent enhancements to the inventory system include:

Detection of multiple labels in a single photo via mobile devices.

Recognition capabilities for QR codes, barcodes, and label text.

High accuracy in recognizing and cataloging medical devices for increased efficiency.

Seamless integration with existing manufacturer systems for smooth operations.

Location reporting capabilities for real-time inventory tracking and transparency.

ROI

By implementing these cutting-edge improvements, Digica and ORtelligence aim to reduce the estimated 3% annual loss or obsolescence in the $637 billion medical device market, presenting substantial opportunities for cost savings through more efficient inventory management.

The next steps include an initial test deployment with a field-based sales rep team in 2025. Upon successful trials, the solution will launch in the U.S. for medical device manufacturers with plans for a global rollout.

For more information, contact:

Søren Bradbury

Digica

soren.bradbury@digica.com

+1 415 279 0266

About Digica

Digica excels in AI-driven solutions across various industries, including healthcare and defense. Their innovative technologies empower clients to optimize processes, cut costs, and enhance efficiency. For further details, visit: www.digica.com.

