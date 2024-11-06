Demand for Agile IT Solutions: A Key Driver Transforming the Composable Infrastructure Market 2024

Composable Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The composable infrastructure market is set for explosive growth, projected to surge from $5.56 billion in 2023 to $8.23 billion in 2024, reflecting an extraordinary CAGR of 48.1%. This growth can be attributed to data center modernization, increased infrastructure flexibility, rising virtualization and cloud adoption, IT cost optimization, and the development of software-defined infrastructure.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Composable Infrastructure Market?

The market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $37.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing edge computing deployment, growing 5g network expansion, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, rising cybersecurity and data protection, and remote workforce enablement. Major trends in the forecast period include ai and machine learning integration, edge computing adoption, hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, containerization and kubernetes, and energy efficient solutions.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Composable Infrastructure Market?

The market is thriving as companies seek agile IT solutions. The demand for agile infrastructure is driven by the need for cost reduction, improved performance, and rapid technology adoption. With 71% of companies utilizing agile methodologies and many reporting increased profitability, the shift towards composable infrastructure is crucial for optimizing IT operations.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Composable Infrastructure Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Lenovo Group Limited, One Stop Systems Inc., Dolphin Interconnect Solutions, Liqid Inc., Inspur Group Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetApp Inc., Dell Inc., Nutanix Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Western Digital Corporation, TidalScale Inc., Quanta Cloud Technology LLC, Cloudistics Inc., HGST Inc., DriveScale Inc., Quanta Cloud Technology, Cisco Systems Inc., Fungible Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Composable Infrastructure Market?

Companies in the market are enhancing technological solutions like the XClarity One cloud software program to simplify management. Launched by Lenovo in October 2022, this platform provides a unified management view of infrastructure, helping customers improve performance and reduce costs.

How Is The Global Composable Infrastructure Market Segmented?

The composable infrastructure market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component Outlook: Software, Hardware

2) By Cloud: Public, Private, Hybrid

3) By Vertical: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Composable Infrastructure Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Composable Infrastructure Market Definition

Composable infrastructure refers to a framework that decouples device resources for efficient use as services, aiming to reduce costs and deployment times for applications.

