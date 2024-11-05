To the participants of the Global Summit of Religious Leaders under the slogan “World Religions for a Green Planet,” held as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

AZERBAIJAN, November 5 - Dear Summit participants,

I sincerely welcome you to Baku on the occasion of the opening of the Global Summit of Religious Leaders under the slogan “World Religions for a Green Planet.”

Climate change, atmospheric and environmental pollution, droughts and desertification, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, food shortages, and other global environmental problems facing our world today pose a serious threat to the existence and future of humanity. Addressing the climate crisis and issues of environmental security requires the cooperation of world states and the unification of the international community’s efforts at all levels. I appreciate that influential religious leaders have gathered here for COP events, demonstrating their concern for the fate of our planet and their determination to contribute to the common cause in the spirit of inclusivity.

The abundant spiritual resources of various faiths and beliefs can stimulate solutions to the existential problems brought about by climate change. Religious leaders worldwide can play a major role in addressing these challenges.

The unanimous decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan is an indicator of high confidence in the international reputation of our country, and this is no coincidence. Azerbaijan has joined a number of conventions and agreements related to environmental problems, established cooperation with various countries, and adopted multifaceted activity programs in this field. Effective institutional mechanisms and an investment environment have been put in place by creating the necessary legislative framework for environmental protection in our country. Important steps are currently being taken to implement “green energy” projects, the use of alternative and renewable energy, as well as the evaluation and elimination of the negative effects on the environment. The year 2024 has been declared the “Green World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan.

Enhancing international security, peace and calm in the world is one of the important factors to combat climate change and environmental problems in general. In the recent past, our country was involved in an unjust war, having been subjected to groundless territorial claims, and had to experience the severe consequences of this bloody war. During your visit to Karabakh, the ancient land of Azerbaijan, you will have the opportunity to see the painful consequences of such criminal acts as ecocide, culturicide, and urbicide committed by Armenia in the 30 years of occupation. You will see firsthand the large-scale reconstruction work underway in our country based on the green economy and renewable energy in order to restore the ecological balance in the region.

It has already become a tradition for Azerbaijan to host prestigious events such as the Global Summit of Religious Leaders, where human problems are discussed. I believe that the effective activities of this Summit will further strengthen the status of our country as a space for inter-civilizational dialogue and make a significant contribution to the Baku Process on intercultural cooperation. Your solidarity, wise suggestions, and recommendations for the sake of a green world will support us in achieving common goals.

Dear religious leaders!

I am sure that the Summit dedicated to these fateful problems will be held under conditions of a constructive exchange of views and to discuss the possibility of establishing a platform for inter-religious cooperation within the framework of the COP. Azerbaijan, the land of tolerance and multiculturalism, is the most suitable place for this.

Once again, I wish you all the best and every success in your benevolent activities for the future of mankind.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 5 November 2024