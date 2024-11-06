Global Meat Market 2024 To Reach $1,652.28 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 7.4%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Meat Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $1652.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The meat market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, increasing from $1,155.33 billion in 2023 to an estimated $1,243.91 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth has been driven by population expansion and urbanization, a rising middle class with greater affluence, cultural and dietary trends, the globalization of food markets, and advancements in processing technologies.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Meat Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The meat market is projected to maintain strong growth in the coming years, reaching $1,652.28 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This anticipated growth is expected to be driven by health and wellness trends, the rise of plant-based and alternative proteins, increased focus on environmental and ethical considerations, expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales, and evolving regulatory standards.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Meat Market?

The growing demand for meat-based convenience foods is anticipated to drive the meat market’s future expansion. These foods include pre-packaged, easy-to-prepare meals where meat is a primary ingredient, offering a convenient option for those with busy lifestyles. Designed for quick consumption with minimal preparation, meat-based convenience foods support market growth by catering to consumers looking for fast meal solutions. This trend increases demand for processed meat products, encouraging innovation and diverse product development, and ultimately bolstering the meat industry’s growth and profitability.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Meat Market?

Key players in the meat market include

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Meat Market?

Leading companies in the meat market are advancing innovative products through technologies like cultured meat, also known as in vitro meat. This cellular agriculture technique produces meat by cultivating animal cells in controlled environments, such as bioreactors. Cultured meat technology offers benefits including reduced environmental impact, improved disease control, and enhanced animal welfare.

How Is the Global Meat Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Raw, Processed

2) By Product: Chicken, Beef, Pork, Mutton, Other Products

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Analysis: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Meat Market Leader

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Meat Market?

Meat refers to the flesh of animals that is prepared and consumed by humans. It serves as a vital source of essential nutrients for many individuals, including high-quality protein, iron, and B vitamins.

The Meat Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Meat Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Meat Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into meat market size, meat market drivers and trends, meat competitors' revenues, and meat market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

